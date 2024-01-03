en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia’s ‘GOAT’ Restaurant Elevates Siliguri’s Dining Scene

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia’s ‘GOAT’ Restaurant Elevates Siliguri’s Dining Scene

Siliguri, a bustling city in India, has recently witnessed the grand inauguration of a new culinary destination, ‘GOAT – Elevated Dining and Cocktails’. Envisioned and brought to life by celebrated footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, the launch event was nothing short of a star-studded gala that attracted the crème de la crème of the city, including celebrities and influencers, setting an ambiance of elegance and merriment.

A Confluence of Local and Global Flavours

Welcomed with open arms by the local community, GOAT offers a distinctive dining experience. The menu, carefully curated in association with consultant Swaraj Singhi, marries locally sourced ingredients with global culinary influences. This unique amalgamation of flavours and styles is a testament to the restaurant’s commitment to culinary excellence.

Success Beyond Numbers

The success of GOAT isn’t merely reflected in the high footfall or the glowing online reviews. It’s in the experiences that the restaurant offers to its patrons, and the connection it has fostered with the community. It has quickly grown into a cultural hub in Siliguri, gathering positive testimonials and high social media engagement.

A Bright Future Ahead

As the journey continues, GOAT is gearing up to introduce new events and collaborations, and innovative additions to the menu. The aim is to further enrich the dining scene in Siliguri. The restaurant, located at Times Square, Sevoke Road, is all set to redefine the culinary landscape of the city and provide a unique dining experience to its visitors.

0
Business Food India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bengaluru Leads India's Digital Commerce in 2023: Paytm se ONDC Network Recap

By Dil Bar Irshad

E-Identification and Digital Twins: Embracing the Future of Digital Identity

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Hilbert Group's Hedge Fund Strategies Show Impressive Returns in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Australian Saver Unveils Money-Saving Strategies for 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Egypt Woos Saudi Investors with Promising Opportunities in New Cities ...
@Business · 2 mins
Egypt Woos Saudi Investors with Promising Opportunities in New Cities ...
heart comment 0
Navigating Home Equity Loans and HELOC Rates in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Home Equity Loans and HELOC Rates in 2024
Sunfeast Farmlite Leads Biscuit Industry with Innovative 100% Paper Packaging

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Sunfeast Farmlite Leads Biscuit Industry with Innovative 100% Paper Packaging
China’s Economic Inputs Hit Five-Month Low Amid Property Market Struggles

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Economic Inputs Hit Five-Month Low Amid Property Market Struggles
Ensemble Fund Trails S&P 500 in Fiscal Year Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Ensemble Fund Trails S&P 500 in Fiscal Year Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment
7 seconds
Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
27 seconds
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
32 seconds
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
33 seconds
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
48 seconds
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
50 seconds
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement
1 min
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement
Suvendu Adhikari's Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?
1 min
Suvendu Adhikari's Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?
Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters
2 mins
Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app