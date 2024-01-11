en English
Business

FoodTech Kerala Expo: Innovation Takes Centre Stage with ‘Green Meat’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
The 15th iteration of the FoodTech Kerala Expo, held at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, turned into a platform for a cohort of innovators in the food industry, showcasing their latest inventions to the world. Leading the pack was a Kochi-based startup, Greenovative Foods Pvt Ltd, unveiling their plant-based alternative to meat, intriguingly termed as ‘green meat.’

A Green Step Towards Sustainable Living

Greenovative Foods’ innovative product, available in two variants: ready-to-eat Pepper Greenmeat and ready-to-cook Meat-like-Chunks, is a concoction of plant proteins, primarily soya and pea. This green meat comes with the assurance of being free from trans-fat and cholesterol, marking a significant stride towards promoting healthier and sustainable dietary habits. The pricing has been set at an affordable Rs 230 for Meat-Like Chunks and Rs 275 for Pepper Greenmeat.

From Pilot to Expansion

The company currently operates a pilot plant nestled in the Kinfra Hi-Tech Park. With a production capacity of 100kg, the startup is not resting on its laurels and has ambitious plans for expansion. This move resonates with the global shift towards plant-based diets, underlining the potential of this innovation.

Beyond Green Meat: A Goli-Soda Maker and More

While the ‘green meat’ stole the limelight, the expo was not short of other breakthroughs. A notable invention came from Hyderabad’s Sodahub, a goli-soda maker that bottles six goli sodas per minute. Priced at around Rs 3 lakh, this all-in-one machine is designed to cater to the needs of beverage outlets. The expo also served as a spotlight for various food packaging solutions, with over 60 exhibitors presenting their products and services.

The FoodTech Kerala Expo, started on Wednesday and concluded on Friday, proved to be a melting pot of innovation and inspiration, cementing Kerala’s position in the global food industry. It underscored the immense potential lying within the food technology sector, encouraging entrepreneurs and innovators to keep pushing the boundaries while the world watches with bated breath.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

