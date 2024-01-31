Foodsmart Battles Nutrition Insecurity with Innovative Program 'Foodscripts'

Foodsmart, a leading player in the telenutrition and food benefits space, is tackling nutrition insecurity in the United States head-on with the launch of its innovative program, Foodscripts. The program's primary aim is to improve accessibility to nutritious food, particularly for individuals living in food deserts or those with limited access due to cost, transportation, or physical limitations.

Revolutionizing Access to Nutritional Support

The Foodscripts initiative offers a fresh approach for primary care providers to prescribe pre-prepared, nutrition-rich food and virtual visits with a dietitian, functioning in a manner akin to traditional pharmacy prescriptions. Patients recommended to Foodsmart dietitians are given access to subsidized meals, meticulously tailored to their medical conditions, and receive expert support from dietitians to curate a personalized nutrition program.

Impacting Health Outcomes

Foodsmart's platform also provides a myriad of daily tools designed to help members maintain healthy eating habits. The company's initiative has already recorded positive health outcomes for its members, including marked improvements in food security, diabetes management, weight loss, and blood pressure control.

Investing in the Future of Health

Recently, Foodsmart announced a $10 million funding round, bringing its total Series C funding to a significant $40 million. The fresh funds are expected to fuel the expansion of the Foodscripts program, enable product enhancements, and foster new partnerships. The company's ambitious goal is to make prescription food a commonplace by 2030.

Foodsmart's fresh approach to tackling chronic diseases through nutritional support and its impact on health outcomes mark an important step in the evolution of healthcare. By democratizing access to nutrition in a sustainable and cost-efficient way, the company is positioning itself at the forefront of the intersection between healthcare and nutrition, transforming chronic disease management in the process.