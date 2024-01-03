en English
Business

Foodpanda Unveils Top Food and Grocery Trends of 2023: Fast Foods, Staple Groceries, and Digital Payments

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Foodpanda Unveils Top Food and Grocery Trends of 2023: Fast Foods, Staple Groceries, and Digital Payments

Online food and grocery delivery platform, foodpanda, has released its top food and grocery trends for 2023 based on user orders. The data reveal the continued dominance of fast foods, the popularity of staple groceries, and a shift towards digital payments, among other trends.

The Reign of Fast Food

Burgers have maintained their position as the most popular food delivery and pick-up item on foodpanda. This signifies the sustained popularity of fast foods among users, which also extended to Filipino dishes, chicken, and pizza.

Grocery Trends and Celebratory Liquor

For grocery deliveries through pandamart, bread emerged as the most ordered item, underscoring its staple status in households. Interestingly, liquor topped the list on foodpanda Shops, mirroring its popularity for celebrations and social gatherings.

Coupon Codes and Digital Payments

The success of voucher codes EATNA, FPASKO, and MERIENDA, which offered significant savings to users, was another highlight of the year. Moreover, foodpanda noticed a shift towards digital payments with the introduction of their e-wallet service, pandapay. This service not only ensures secure transactions but also offers benefits such as cashback to its users.

Personalized Year-End Rewind

At the year’s end, foodpanda rolled out ‘Rewind 2023’, a feature providing users with a personalized summary of their orders, top dishes, and preferred cuisines over the past year. This innovative feature adds a personal touch, allowing customers to reflect on their food and grocery habits throughout 2023.

Business Food
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

