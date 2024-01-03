Foodpanda Empowers Its Delivery Riders with Comprehensive Benefits in Bangladesh

In a bid to elevate the quality of life for its delivery riders, Foodpanda, an eminent food and grocery delivery platform, is proactively investing in their welfare. The company is offering a comprehensive suite of benefits, including healthcare assistance, insurance, and access to online education, among others. This initiative is a part of the company’s ongoing commitment to support its dynamic workforce in Bangladesh, despite grappling with significant losses in certain Asian markets.

Boosting Digital Literacy and Quality of Life

Foodpanda’s initiative bends towards not only supporting the financial and health needs of its riders but also enhancing their digital literacy. The platform has forged partnerships with leading mobile network operators and edtech companies in Bangladesh to offer discounted rates and special offers. This collaboration aids in providing the riders with access to diverse online education opportunities, thereby promoting their personal growth and professional development.

Healthcare and Financial Aid

Understanding the importance of health in a demanding profession like food delivery, Foodpanda has incorporated several health-related benefits. These include hospitalization cash coverage, free online doctor consultations, maternity coverage, and discounted rates on medical tests and medications. Moreover, the company facilitates financial assistance in the form of digital cycle loans, enabling riders to maintain their mode of work without any hindrances.

Fostering Community and Enhancing Earnings

Foodpanda takes pride in nurturing a sense of community among its riders. This is evident through the various events and initiatives it organizes, including the ‘Panda Rider Premier League 2023’, a cricket tournament for Dhaka-based riders. To bolster their income, riders are allowed to benefit from features such as in-app tipping and matching tips during Ramadan. Additionally, they can earn points through successful deliveries, which can be redeemed at a dedicated rider shop.