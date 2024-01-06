Food Vlogger Sparks Debate with Watermelon-Mayonnaise Combo Video

In a world where traditional culinary boundaries are constantly being challenged, Singapore-based food vlogger Calvin Lee has ignited a heated debate with his latest viral sensation: a video suggesting the pairing of watermelon with mayonnaise. An offbeat proposition that has elicited a maelstrom of reactions, ranging from bewilderment to outright disgust.

The Controversy Unraveled

The video, set to the tune of Harry Styles’ hit ‘Watermelon Sugar’, has been labeled as disrespectful by the singer’s fans, further fueling the controversy. One jocular viewer even went as far as recommending Lee for a trip to North Korea. Despite the backlash, a faction of social media users rallied behind Lee, arguing that the beauty of food lies in its versatility and the seemingly bizarre combinations it can yield.

Examples of such unexpected but delightful pairings cited include apple with mayonnaise and the unorthodox fusion of curry puff, egg tart, and fried rice – a testament to the gastronomic adventures that can ensue when one dares to tread the path less taken.

A Trend Takes Root

This incident is indicative of an emerging trend where videos depicting unconventional methods of consuming watermelon have gained traction online. A viral video from June 2023 showcasing a deep-fried watermelon, and another from August 2022 featuring the crafting of a ‘watermelon pizza’ topped with barbecue sauce, cheese, and pepperoni, then baked and served, are testament to this growing trend.

Unusual Food Trends: A Viral Sensation

From egg-infused pani puri to dal sushi, watermelon with chamoy to tomato ice cream – the internet is awash with unusual food trends that continue to go viral. These unconventional food combinations, while sparking debates and inviting mixed reviews, highlight the dynamic nature of our culinary landscape and the willingness of the public to experiment with and embrace novelty in their gastronomic journeys.