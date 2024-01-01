Food Trends of the 2020s: A Retrospective and a Look Forward

As we usher in 2024, a reflection on the food trends that colored the early 2020s is in order. The COVID-19 pandemic, in an unexpected twist, turned domestic kitchens into culinary labs, with TikTok becoming an unexpected stage for home cooks and recipe creators. However, not all trends that emerged from this cultural shift have proven to be positive or valuable.

The Unlikely Superfood and the Gilded Trap

Among the many trends that sprung into existence, tinned fish was catapulted into the superfood category, a direct result of soaring food prices. The humble canned protein saw a surge in popularity, and soon, luxury versions of the same, like gold-leaf-packed sardines, started to appear on the market. Experts have been quick to caution against such extravagantly priced items, reminding consumers to prioritize nutritional value and suggesting they turn to local grocers for advice instead.

Unnecessary Gadgets and Ironical Habits

The Ninja Creami, a specialized blender that promises to turn frozen ingredients into soft serve, became a TikTok sensation. However, many of these devices are now gathering dust, questioning their practicality and ease of use. The trend of water bottle collecting was another highlight of this era. Despite its popularity, it has been rightly criticized for its irony, defying the principle of reduced consumption.

Artificial Intelligence and the Culinary Missteps

ChatGPT’s limitations in crafting culinary recipes have been spotlighted, emphasizing the irreplaceable value of human creativity in recipe development. In another development, Starbucks’ introduction of olive oil coffee garnered mixed reactions and meme-worthy responses, primarily due to its potential laxative effects. The trend of cottage cheese cookie dough, despite its visually appealing presence, has also been met with widespread disappointment.

Looking Ahead: A Call for Authenticity

As we look forward to 2024, there’s a growing call for a shift away from nonstick cookware towards steel, aligning with professional cooking standards. This suggests a movement towards culinary authenticity and utility, overriding fad-driven impulse purchases and the superficial allure of aesthetics. The need for substance over style is the overarching message as we step into a new year of culinary exploration.