Food Technology Sector Sees Continued Decline in Early-Stage Investment

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
As the third fiscal quarter of 2023 drew to a close, the food technology sector witnessed a consistent decline in early-stage investment, marking an eighth consecutive quarter of reduced investments. A 14% decrease in funding compared to the previous quarter underscored the shrinking interest from venture capitalists, with the total investment tallying up to $2 billion across 205 deals.

Nontraditional Investors Pull Back

The downturn in venture-growth-stage funding is largely due to nontraditional investors reevaluating their positions and pulling back their stakes. This shift forced mature startups to contemplate alternative financing avenues, such as venture debt, or seek new equity at lower valuations. Despite this trend, the sector experienced record-high deal sizes and valuations in 2023. The median deal shot up by 33% to $4 million, while median valuations soared by 58% to $23.6 million compared to the previous year.

Focus on Alternative Proteins and Online Groceries

The quarter’s substantial deals were primarily focused on alternative protein companies and online grocery platforms. Companies like Oatside, Meati, Konscious Foods, and Meatable drew considerable investments. The market also saw significant exits, with Target Research Group acquiring Spoonshot and Aquascot taking over Shore Seaweed.

Expert Commentary on Market Trends

Eric Weiner from Lowenstein Sandler’s Emerging Companies & Venture Capital Group provided insight into the market’s trajectory. He pointed out the market’s previous overvaluation and highlighted the current adjustment towards more realistic figures. Despite the investment slowdown, Weiner remains hopeful about the market’s potential in 2024.

Business Food Investments
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

