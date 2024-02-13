Food PR Sizzles in the Digital Realm with Food Social Agency Launch

Food PR, a powerhouse in the Irish food industry since 2010, has taken a bold step into the digital realm with the launch of its new social media agency, Food Social. With the culinary landscape evolving at an unprecedented pace, Food PR recognized the need to expand its services and adapt to the changing needs of its clients.

A Tasty New Venture in the Digital Kitchen

Food Social, led by Sarah Berney, founder of the popular Hungry Nugget Instagram account, offers full-service social media management tailored specifically for the food and hospitality sectors. The agency's comprehensive suite of services includes campaign strategy, content creation, and editing, ensuring that clients are well-equipped to engage with their audiences in the increasingly competitive online space.

From Farm to Feed: Crafting Authentic Content for a Hungry Audience

Sarah Berney, head of social media at Food Social, emphasized the importance of creating genuine, engaging content that resonates with each brand's unique personality and tone of voice. "In the food industry, authenticity is key," she said. "Our goal is to help our clients share their stories and connect with their customers on a deeper level."

A Recipe for Success in the Post-Covid Era

The expansion into social media services has already proven to be a boon for Food PR, as the agency saw increased demand for digital offerings during the pandemic. Now, as the world begins to emerge from the shadow of Covid-19, Food Social is poised to become an essential partner for food and hospitality brands looking to make their mark in the online sphere.

With its impressive roster of clients, including Michelin-starred restaurants, high-profile chefs, and artisanal producers, Food PR and Food Social are well-equipped to help navigate the complexities of online strategies, PR campaigns, and marketing budgets. By combining their extensive industry knowledge with a keen understanding of the digital landscape, these two agencies are set to serve up a winning formula for success in the ever-evolving world of food and hospitality.

As the world continues to adapt to the realities of the post-Covid era, Food PR and Food Social stand at the forefront of innovation, offering a tantalizing blend of tradition and technology to satisfy the appetites of clients and consumers alike.