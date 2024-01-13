en English
Food Establishments in Braintree Score High in New FSA Hygiene Ratings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
In a recent development, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has updated the food hygiene ratings for six food establishments located in and around Braintree. The freshly evaluated businesses that include bagel shops, pubs, and fish and chip takeaways, achieved ratings ranging from four to five out of five, reflecting commendable hygiene standards.

Assessments by the Food Standards Agency

The government agency, FSA, is entrusted with the responsibility of conducting these assessments. Its central mandate is to ensure the maintenance of food safety and hygiene across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. These evaluations, which are crucial elements of the regulatory framework, primarily aim at safeguarding public health in relation to food.

Notable Establishments

Among the six establishments that have been recently rated, The Saxon Arms in Witham and Smith and Jones Fish and Chips in Rayne Road are noteworthy mentions. These businesses have demonstrated very good hygiene practices, thereby earning them impressive ratings.

Public Accessibility of Ratings

For those interested in knowing the food hygiene ratings of any specific establishment, the FSA has facilitated a dedicated website at ratings.food.gov.uk. The public can easily access this portal to verify the hygiene standards of their preferred food establishments before making a visit.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

