Food

Food Critic Keith Lee Ranks Atlanta Last for Service in 2023 City Tour

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
Food Critic Keith Lee Ranks Atlanta Last for Service in 2023 City Tour

Renowned food critic Keith Lee, widely known for his exhaustive city tours, has named Atlanta as the least favorable city on his 2023 list. This list included heavy hitters like New York, Detroit, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Houston, and New Orleans. The primary grievance Lee had with Atlanta was the substandard service he encountered, particularly when trying to get food.

Atlanta’s Food Service Woes

Despite his encounters with poor service, Lee acknowledged that the food he did manage to secure was “absolutely delicious.” Lee, who prides himself on avoiding biased treatment during his reviews, called out Old Lady Gang and The Real Milk and Honey, Atlanta-based restaurants that attempted to provide him with preferential treatment, which, ironically, resulted in negative reviews.

The Viral Review

The Real Milk and Honey’s review garnered a lot of attention, going viral with over 2 million views. This prompted a response from the restaurant’s owner, who claimed to be unaware of Lee’s identity. The incident highlighted the significant influence of Lee’s reviews and their potential impact on businesses.

Atlanta’s Silver Lining

Despite his overall unfavorable review of Atlanta, Lee’s experience in the city wasn’t entirely negative. Several restaurants received positive reviews, including Jamaican Jerk Biz in Mableton, The Dining Experience in Fairburn, and Juci Jerk in Stone Mountain. These establishments demonstrated that while there may be service issues in the city, Atlanta is home to culinary gems that are worth the visit.

Food Travel & Tourism United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

    © 2023 BNN
