Food Bank of Delaware Ushers in New Era with State-of-the-Art Facility in Milford

The Food Bank of Delaware embarks on a new chapter with the inauguration of its sprawling 70,000-square-foot facility in Milford, Delaware. The move, a testament to their unwavering commitment to community service, comes after a meticulous two-year transition process from their previous, more confined space on Mattlind Way.

Expansion to Enhance Service Capacity

The new facility, representing a whopping $34 million investment, is brimming with features that elevate the Food Bank’s capacity to serve Kent and Sussex counties’ residents. One of the most significant upgrades is the expansion in cold storage, refrigeration, and freezer capacity by an impressive 114%. This enhancement empowers the organization to store and distribute over 3.7 million additional pounds of fresh foods, a crucial move in their mission to combat food insecurity.

Innovative Features for Inclusive Community Development

Going beyond just storage, the facility is designed to be a hub for comprehensive community development. It houses a volunteer services room, dedicated spaces for training programs, and an on-site cafe. A unique addition is a 3.5-acre garden, a testament to the Food Bank’s commitment to providing fresh foods to those they serve. These features embody their ethos of not just providing food but also fostering a sense of community and learning.

A Grand Opening with a Grand Gesture

The grand opening of the facility, held fittingly on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, saw a turnout of 400 guests, who participated in a meal bag packing drive for the Backpack Program. Perdue Chicken marked the occasion with a generous donation of 83,000 pounds of chicken, translating to over 67,000 meals. This contribution further solidifies Perdue Farms’ long-standing partnership with the Food Bank of Delaware, having donated over 92 million pounds of protein to the Feeding America network of affiliated food banks since 2000.

In the words of Kim Turner, Vice President of the Food Bank of Delaware, the new facility is a beacon of hope and prosperity for the community. It provides a robust platform for the Food Bank to extend its programs and better serve those in need, making every dollar invested, and every square foot added, truly count.