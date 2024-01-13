en English
Agriculture

FOA’s New Initiative: Matching Grants for Rice Farmers to Mitigate Rice Shortage in Malaysia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:43 am EST
FOA’s New Initiative: Matching Grants for Rice Farmers to Mitigate Rice Shortage in Malaysia

The Farmers’ Organisation Authority (FOA) in Malaysia, under the guidance of Director-General Datuk Azulita Salim, has proposed a novel solution to tackle the shortage of local white rice in the country – matching grants for rice farmers to acquire small-scale rice mills. This initiative, which is expected to cost around RM5,000 per milling machine, is designed to encourage farmers to process their own rice, consequently mitigating the current shortfall by allowing them to consume the rice they produce.

Addressing the Rice Shortage

Azulita Salim, in a recent announcement, revealed that there are plans in the works for three certified rice milling plants to spring into operation in the near future. These plants will be located in Kubur Panjang, Kedah; Simpang Lima, Parit Buntar; and Sungai Burung, Selangor. This development is expected to provide a significant boost in resolving the rice shortage. At present, there is only one certified rice mill in operation, located in Lahar Bubu, Penang. This mill processes about 5,000 metric tons of certified rice seeds annually, a figure that falls significantly short of the national requirement. To put it into perspective, 240,000 farmers require a total of 72,000 metric tons annually.

Addressing Soil Conditions

Beyond the rice milling solution, Azulita has also voiced plans to raise the issue of poor soil conditions in Kerian, which have led to failed rice harvests, with the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry for further assistance. This comes on the back of a report by Perak’s Committee Chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun, who stated that 595 hectares of rice fields in Kerian have suffered failed harvests due to heavy machinery getting stuck in the wet soil. This situation, despite its severity, has not yet been declared a disaster at state or federal levels.

A Promising Initiative

The proposed matching grants for small-scale rice mills represent a promising initiative by the FOA to tackle the shortage of local white rice in Malaysia. By empowering farmers to process their own rice, the FOA is not only addressing the immediate shortage but also instilling a sense of self-reliance among the farming community. Coupled with the forthcoming certified rice milling plants and the planned discussions regarding soil conditions in Kerian, it is clear that the FOA is taking a comprehensive approach to ensuring the stability of Malaysia’s rice supply.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

