China

Fly By Jing: Reshaping America’s Perception of Chinese Cuisine

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:23 pm EST
Fly By Jing: Reshaping America's Perception of Chinese Cuisine

Jing Gao, the visionary behind the celebrated Chinese condiment brand Fly By Jing, has been instrumental in challenging and reshaping the perception of Chinese cuisine in the United States. Launched in 2018, Fly By Jing first catapulted to fame with its signature Sichuan Chili Crisp, a versatile and flavorful sauce that added a punch to dishes and even unconventional items like ice cream.

Success Beyond Borders

Fly By Jing’s unique take on traditional Chinese flavors soon captured the attention of food critics, celebrities, and influencers alike, propelling the brand to significant growth. Gao’s personal journey, intriguingly, mirrored her brand’s evolution. After nearly three decades of being known as Jenny, a name she adopted in her early years to fit in with Western peers, Gao reclaimed her birth name, Jing. This decision underscored her commitment to her roots and the authentic representation of Chinese food culture.

Breaking the Stereotypes

According to Gao, misconceptions about Chinese cuisine often stem from limited exposure and the ‘hierarchy of taste.’ This hierarchy has historically placed Chinese and Southeast Asian cuisines at a lower status due to immigrants’ socioeconomic positions. However, she firmly believes that perceptions can and do change over time, citing the example of the rise in prestige of Italian cuisine in America.

Expanding Horizons

Fly By Jing’s product range has since grown to include other Sichuan-inspired condiments and pantry staples. Collaborations with various brands have led to innovative offerings, such as tinned smoked salmon with chili crisp. Gao has also penned a cookbook and opened Suá Superette, a Los Angeles-based outlet, to further enhance the accessibility of Sichuan cuisine.

Her mission, however, extends far beyond the kitchen. Through her work, she aims to influence a broader cultural acceptance and appreciation for diverse flavors and traditions, envisioning Fly By Jing as a staple in American households, comparable to established Western brands.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

