en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Flushing Christian Outreach Center’s Plea: Fresh Produce and Clothing Shortage

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
Flushing Christian Outreach Center’s Plea: Fresh Produce and Clothing Shortage

In the heart of Flushing, a crisis looms at the Christian Outreach Center’s Food Center. The Center, a lifeline for hundreds of local families, is grappling with a persistent shortage of fresh produce. Karen Lorenc, the Program Director, detailed the ongoing struggle, noting that procuring fresh fruits and vegetables is a financial burden, one they can’t always bear. The dilemma is exacerbated by the fact that the Center serves around 500 recipients, all of whom deserve nutritious, fresh options alongside the canned and frozen alternatives supplied from a food bank.

Scarcity of Fresh Produce

The scarcity of fresh produce is a year-round issue, but the problem becomes more pronounced outside the harvest season. Local growers are generous contributors during the harvest period, supplying the Center with a bounty of fresh produce. But when the season ends, the supply shrinks significantly, leaving the Center to navigate the costly process of procuring fresh produce from local stores.

A Plea for Clothing Donations

In addition to the challenge of providing fresh produce, the Center’s Clothing Center is also in dire need. The demand for larger sizes of boys’ clothing and small to medium sizes in men’s clothing has surged. Children’s socks and underwear, always high in demand, are quickly distributed when donated, leaving the shelves empty more often than not.

A Call for Community Support

The Food Center operates on weekdays with varying hours, and the Clothing Center follows a similar schedule. The Flushing Christian Outreach Center, a pillar of the community, underscores the importance of donations in meeting the needs of its guests. The ongoing challenges of supplying healthier food options and sufficient clothing are a testament to the Center’s commitment to serving its community. The Center hopes that with increased support from the community, they will be able to better meet the needs of their recipients and continue their mission of providing life-enhancing resources.

0
Food
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
13 mins ago
Bold & Beyond Partners with True Palate Hospitality and one8 Commune for Exclusive PR Mandate
Bangalore-based Bold & Beyond Pvt Ltd, previously recognized as Meraki Creative Inc, has declared a full-fledged collaboration with True Palate Hospitality and one8 Commune Bangalore, a venture by Virat Kohli. The alliance, which builds upon the triumphant initiation of one8 Commune, involves an exclusive PR mandate. Enhancing Brand Awareness Bold & Beyond is set to
Bold & Beyond Partners with True Palate Hospitality and one8 Commune for Exclusive PR Mandate
Dorchester Beerex: A Celebration of Craft Ales and Charity
59 mins ago
Dorchester Beerex: A Celebration of Craft Ales and Charity
Public Outcry Over Food Safety Standards in Hyderabad's Restaurants
1 hour ago
Public Outcry Over Food Safety Standards in Hyderabad's Restaurants
Seven-Eleven Japan Rolls Out Strawberry-themed Desserts Across Prefectures
18 mins ago
Seven-Eleven Japan Rolls Out Strawberry-themed Desserts Across Prefectures
FoodTech Kerala Expo: Innovation Takes Centre Stage with 'Green Meat'
27 mins ago
FoodTech Kerala Expo: Innovation Takes Centre Stage with 'Green Meat'
Hanumangarhi Besan Ladoos: A Sweet Victory for Ayodhya's Culinary Heritage
42 mins ago
Hanumangarhi Besan Ladoos: A Sweet Victory for Ayodhya's Culinary Heritage
Latest Headlines
World News
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
4 mins
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
Albuquerque Calls for Reform in New Mexico's Capital Outlay Funding
5 mins
Albuquerque Calls for Reform in New Mexico's Capital Outlay Funding
Tigers Triumph: University of Missouri Wrestling Team Shuts Out Stanford
5 mins
Tigers Triumph: University of Missouri Wrestling Team Shuts Out Stanford
Tommi Davies: A Rising Cricket Star Embarks on Somerset U15 Sri Lanka Tour
6 mins
Tommi Davies: A Rising Cricket Star Embarks on Somerset U15 Sri Lanka Tour
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
7 mins
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
Karnataka Calls for Fresh Survey of Lok Sabha Candidates Amid Dissatisfaction with Initial Reports
7 mins
Karnataka Calls for Fresh Survey of Lok Sabha Candidates Amid Dissatisfaction with Initial Reports
South African and Indian Football Teams to Clash in 'Connect Tournament'
9 mins
South African and Indian Football Teams to Clash in 'Connect Tournament'
House Republicans Face Internal Discord Over Spending Deal
10 mins
House Republicans Face Internal Discord Over Spending Deal
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
10 mins
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
1 hour
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
9 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app