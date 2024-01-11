Flushing Christian Outreach Center’s Plea: Fresh Produce and Clothing Shortage

In the heart of Flushing, a crisis looms at the Christian Outreach Center’s Food Center. The Center, a lifeline for hundreds of local families, is grappling with a persistent shortage of fresh produce. Karen Lorenc, the Program Director, detailed the ongoing struggle, noting that procuring fresh fruits and vegetables is a financial burden, one they can’t always bear. The dilemma is exacerbated by the fact that the Center serves around 500 recipients, all of whom deserve nutritious, fresh options alongside the canned and frozen alternatives supplied from a food bank.

Scarcity of Fresh Produce

The scarcity of fresh produce is a year-round issue, but the problem becomes more pronounced outside the harvest season. Local growers are generous contributors during the harvest period, supplying the Center with a bounty of fresh produce. But when the season ends, the supply shrinks significantly, leaving the Center to navigate the costly process of procuring fresh produce from local stores.

A Plea for Clothing Donations

In addition to the challenge of providing fresh produce, the Center’s Clothing Center is also in dire need. The demand for larger sizes of boys’ clothing and small to medium sizes in men’s clothing has surged. Children’s socks and underwear, always high in demand, are quickly distributed when donated, leaving the shelves empty more often than not.

A Call for Community Support

The Food Center operates on weekdays with varying hours, and the Clothing Center follows a similar schedule. The Flushing Christian Outreach Center, a pillar of the community, underscores the importance of donations in meeting the needs of its guests. The ongoing challenges of supplying healthier food options and sufficient clothing are a testament to the Center’s commitment to serving its community. The Center hopes that with increased support from the community, they will be able to better meet the needs of their recipients and continue their mission of providing life-enhancing resources.