en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Florida Man Arrested for Battery Over Sandwich Dispute at Subway

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:52 pm EST
Florida Man Arrested for Battery Over Sandwich Dispute at Subway

Alberto De Barros, a 54-year-old Florida resident, was arrested and charged with battery following an incident at a Subway outlet in Stuart, Florida. The altercation stemmed from De Barros’s dissatisfaction with the way his sandwich was cut. His anger escalated into a physical confrontation when he reportedly threw his sandwich at an employee, Cassandra Pierre-Louis, hitting her mid to lower body section.

A Sandwich Order Gone Awry

De Barros had ordered a sandwich and became upset when he discovered that the sandwich had not been sliced in half to his liking. This disagreement escalated into a verbal exchange between him and Pierre-Louis, leading to the sandwich being thrown. De Barros claimed he intended to throw the sandwich at the countertop and not the employee.

Legal Ramifications and Precedents

Following the incident, Pierre-Louis reported it to the authorities, leading to De Barros’s arrest. He has been charged with a misdemeanor count of battery and is currently detained at Marion County Jail. He is set for arraignment on February 1. This case comes on the heels of a similar incident involving Rosemary Hayne, a 39-year-old Ohio woman who was ordered to work in a fast-food restaurant as part of her sentence for throwing a burrito bowl at a Chipotle employee.

The Bigger Picture

These incidents highlight the growing concern over customer behavior in fast-food establishments and the potential risks faced by employees. They underline the need for better conflict resolution strategies and awareness amongst customers regarding the consequences of such disruptive behavior. The legal outcomes of such cases also raise questions about the effectiveness and appropriateness of punitive measures in deterring such incidents in the future.

0
Crime Food United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
11 mins ago
Body Found at Brownes Beach Identified: Community Gripped by Tragedy
In the tranquility of Barbados, Brownes Beach has been thrust into the spotlight. The discovery of a body has punctured the usual calm, prompting a police investigation. Identified as 26-year-old Jamal Franklyn, a resident of the area, the young man’s demise has sent shockwaves throughout the community. A Mystery Unfolds The body’s discovery likely marks
Body Found at Brownes Beach Identified: Community Gripped by Tragedy
Brazen Car-Jacking in Cheadle Sparks Major Police Manhunt
18 mins ago
Brazen Car-Jacking in Cheadle Sparks Major Police Manhunt
Lifetime's 'Girl in the Video': A Mother's Fight Against Cyber Exploitation
19 mins ago
Lifetime's 'Girl in the Video': A Mother's Fight Against Cyber Exploitation
Lithuanian National Arrested at Belarus Border: An Escalation in Tensions
15 mins ago
Lithuanian National Arrested at Belarus Border: An Escalation in Tensions
NYPD Hunts for Graffiti Vandal Who Targeted 112th Precinct Station House
16 mins ago
NYPD Hunts for Graffiti Vandal Who Targeted 112th Precinct Station House
Man Critically Injured in Limerick City Shooting; Suspect Arrested
17 mins ago
Man Critically Injured in Limerick City Shooting; Suspect Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
4 mins
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
6 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
7 mins
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
7 mins
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
8 mins
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
9 mins
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
11 mins
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
Political Tension Rises in Lesotho as Opposition Leader's Security Withdrawn
13 mins
Political Tension Rises in Lesotho as Opposition Leader's Security Withdrawn
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
16 mins
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app