Florida Man Arrested for Battery Over Sandwich Dispute at Subway

Alberto De Barros, a 54-year-old Florida resident, was arrested and charged with battery following an incident at a Subway outlet in Stuart, Florida. The altercation stemmed from De Barros’s dissatisfaction with the way his sandwich was cut. His anger escalated into a physical confrontation when he reportedly threw his sandwich at an employee, Cassandra Pierre-Louis, hitting her mid to lower body section.

A Sandwich Order Gone Awry

De Barros had ordered a sandwich and became upset when he discovered that the sandwich had not been sliced in half to his liking. This disagreement escalated into a verbal exchange between him and Pierre-Louis, leading to the sandwich being thrown. De Barros claimed he intended to throw the sandwich at the countertop and not the employee.

Legal Ramifications and Precedents

Following the incident, Pierre-Louis reported it to the authorities, leading to De Barros’s arrest. He has been charged with a misdemeanor count of battery and is currently detained at Marion County Jail. He is set for arraignment on February 1. This case comes on the heels of a similar incident involving Rosemary Hayne, a 39-year-old Ohio woman who was ordered to work in a fast-food restaurant as part of her sentence for throwing a burrito bowl at a Chipotle employee.

The Bigger Picture

These incidents highlight the growing concern over customer behavior in fast-food establishments and the potential risks faced by employees. They underline the need for better conflict resolution strategies and awareness amongst customers regarding the consequences of such disruptive behavior. The legal outcomes of such cases also raise questions about the effectiveness and appropriateness of punitive measures in deterring such incidents in the future.