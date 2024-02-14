FlavorSum Expands in Kalamazoo: A Taste of Innovation and Job Creation

FlavorSum, a leading flavor producer in North America, unveils its latest expansion in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The project, completed with a $10 million investment, adds a 35,000-square-foot facility to the existing campus, enhancing the site's emulsion, extraction, and warehousing capacity.

A Taste of Innovation

The new expansion includes significant investment in process automation, aiming to increase efficiency, quality, and safety in FlavorSum's operations. This move signifies the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of the flavor industry, providing top-tier products to its clients.

Pilot Plant: A Flavor Laboratory

The on-site Innovation Center now boasts a pilot plant equipped with new UHT and HTST processing capabilities. This addition allows FlavorSum to test new flavors in a production environment, ensuring they meet the highest standards before reaching the market. The company primarily focuses on sweet flavorings for drinks and baked goods, catering to a wide range of industries.

Job Creation and Local Impact

FlavorSum's expansion is expected to create 51 new jobs in the Kalamazoo area. The company, formed in 2021 through the merger of National Flavors, Bonnie & Don Flavours, and GSB Flavor Creators, has been growing steadily ever since. To support the expansion, FlavorSum received a $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant.

By strengthening its infrastructure and capabilities, FlavorSum is positioning itself as a major player in the flavor industry. The company's dedication to innovation and quality is not only driving growth but also contributing to the local economy. As FlavorSum continues to expand its horizons, it promises to bring even more delicious creations to our tables.

