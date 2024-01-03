Fishmonger’s Charitable Initiative: Offering Seabass at 90 Sen Each

A fishmonger in Kuala Terengganu, Sauffian Sauji, launched a remarkable charitable initiative that has been lauded by the public and has set a precedent for many others. Sauffian, with a heart full of generosity, offered seabass at a significantly reduced price, a move aimed at extending a helping hand to those affected by the recent floods and families grappling with financial hardships.

Charity In Times Of Need

The 36-year-old entrepreneur, in a remarkable demonstration of community spirit, slashed the price of seabass from the usual RM10 to RM11 each to a mere 90 sen. He allocated a total of 1,000 seabass for this promotion, capping the purchases at six per person. This extraordinary step coincided with the grand opening of the fourth outlet of his ‘Ikang Flyover’ shop in Kampung Ibai.

Overwhelming Response

The promotion generated an overwhelming response, with customers queuing up from as early as 6 am. The demand was so high that the entire allocation was snapped up within 40 minutes. Sauffian had a total supply of over 4,000 kg of seabass that day, sourced from a cage fish farmer in Penang, with the remainder sold at discounted prices after the 90 sen offer ended.

Hope for the Future

Sauffian expressed his hopes of offering even better deals in the future, continuing his endeavour to support the community. His customers, who benefited immensely from this initiative, lauded the effort. They highlighted the significant relief it provided in the face of the rising cost of living and expressed a desire for more traders to follow Sauffian’s example and offer affordable food options.