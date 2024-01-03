en English
Australia

Fish Shortages and Rising Costs Drive Queensland’s Seafood Shops to Diversify

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:30 pm EST
Fish Shortages and Rising Costs Drive Queensland's Seafood Shops to Diversify

Queensland’s quintessential fish and chip shops are grappling with an unprecedented crisis: the scarcity of their staple ingredient. The Australian seafood industry, long a beacon of the culinary landscape, is now wrestling with dwindling fish supplies and escalating operational costs, prompting a sea change in their business models and menu offerings.

Adapting to Stay Afloat

In a bid to navigate these turbulent waters, some businesses are diversifying their menus beyond seafood. Fish D’vine in Airlie Beach, a renowned seafood specialist for over two decades, has begun incorporating meat dishes into its offerings. The move, though a marked deviation from its tradition, was deemed a necessary adaptation to ensure a consistent food supply and meet customer expectations. The shop’s owner, Kevin Collins, expressed his reluctance over the decision, signifying the gravity of the situation.

From Seafood to Cafe Style

Another establishment, Debbie’s Seafood in Mackay, is transitioning towards a cafe model, broadening its gastronomical gamut beyond the aquatic. The shift comes on the heels of the gillnet ban in Queensland that has significantly impacted local fish supplies. Coupled with the increased cost of living leading to staff shortages, the business was compelled to close on traditionally busy fish and chip nights.

Other States Monitoring the Situation

Australia’s other states are also keeping a wary eye on the unfolding situation. In Western Australia, the establishment of marine parks has curtailed access to productive waters, resulting in a shortage of local fish, especially for tourists. Even Tasmania, currently enjoying robust seafood production, is carefully watching regulatory changes and resource sharing discussions that could disrupt future supply.

The trials faced by these businesses underscore the broader challenges confronting the Australian seafood industry, including commercial fishing restrictions and the escalating cost-of-living crisis. What unfolds in the coming months will undoubtedly shape the future of this iconic industry and the nation’s culinary identity.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

