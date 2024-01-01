en English
Economy

Fish and Chips Industry in Crisis: UK’s Culinary Tradition at Risk

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
In a country where tradition and culinary identity are deeply intertwined, the British national dish, fish and chips, faces an existential challenge. Rising costs, driven by a host of factors including the war in Ukraine, are threatening to relegate this beloved comfort food to the annals of history.

Caught in the Cost-of-Living Crisis

The cost of living crisis in the UK, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, has had a significant impact on the fish and chips industry. Key essentials such as diesel, sunflower oil, and electricity, all integral parts of the supply chain, have seen a surge in prices. This has led to increased costs for fish and chips, pushing the dish beyond the financial reach of many ordinary Britons. The fallout from this crisis is being felt acutely in fishing communities like Hastings, England. Here, generations like Terrilea Coglan have been engaged in the fish trade, a crucial part of the local economy and culture.

Chippies on the Brink of Closure

The National Federation of Fish Friers has warned that up to a third of the UK’s approximately 10,500 fish and chip shops, affectionately known as ‘chippies,’ might close their doors permanently. This grim forecast is supported by malt vinegar producer Sarson’s, which estimates up to half could shut down. Even with a slight stabilization in energy prices, the cost of ingredients continues to impact restaurant budgets significantly. Both cod and potatoes, the mainstay of the fish and chips dish, now cost substantially more.

Cultural Identity at Stake

For restaurants like Maggie’s in Hastings, the rising costs mean they are being forced to increase their prices, making the dish less accessible as an affordable meal option. This is more than a business concern; it’s a threat to a cultural icon. The potential loss of fish and chips establishments poses a significant worry for the cultural identity of British culinary tradition. In response, campaigns such as ‘Save the chippies’ and promotions like Sarson’s ‘Fryday’ have been launched to encourage continued support for local fish and chip shops.

Economy Food United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

