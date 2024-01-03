en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Fischer’s Baslow Hall: A Beacon of Culinary Excellence in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Fischer’s Baslow Hall: A Beacon of Culinary Excellence in 2024

In the peaceful tranquility of the Peak District, Fischer’s Baslow Hall shines as a beacon of culinary excellence and sustainable practices. As we step into 2024, this esteemed hotel stands adorned with a series of accolades, underscoring its commitment to quality and local sourcing. The enchanting venue, established in 1989, continues to impress with its exceptional food and leisure services, and remains a proud holder of Michelin status.

Accolades and Recognition

The hotel’s reputation has been further bolstered by its recent feature on BBC One’s ‘Escape to the Country.’ Here, Head Chef Adam Thackeray, a maestro of flavour, colour, and texture, showcased the hotel’s self-sufficiency and its practice of foraging from the verdant surroundings. This spotlight highlighted Fischer’s Baslow Hall’s commitment to sustainability and its innovative approach to gastronomy.

The hotel’s hard work and dedication to culinary artistry have been recognised with a slew of awards. The AA Red Star Award, a mark of exceptional quality, and the AA’s 2023-24 Inspector’s Choice Award, received for a triumphant third consecutive year, signify Fischer’s Baslow Hall as one of the best hotels in the British Isles. Moreover, it stands as a proud contender for the Taste of the Peak District Award at the upcoming Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby Tourism Awards 2024.

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

Fischer’s Baslow Hall’s dedication to quality and sustainability is embodied in its carefully curated menu. Highlighting the rich bounty of the local area, it features high-quality produce, including game meat sourced responsibly from the wild. Each dinner service, priced at a reasonable £95 per head, offers guests a gourmet experience that marries tradition and innovation, comfort and novelty.

A Team Effort

At the heart of this outstanding establishment is a team of passionate individuals, led by Managing Director Neil Fischer. Fischer proudly commends his team’s dedication, attributing the hotel’s nationwide recognition to their tireless efforts. The high-quality, sustainable food prepared by the chefs reflects a harmonious blend of skill, knowledge, and passion for locally sourced ingredients. As we delve deeper into 2024, Fischer’s Baslow Hall continues to set the bar high for culinary excellence, sustainability, and hospitality.

0
Food Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Home Baker Jessica Wilken Competes in The Greatest Baker Competition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Roberto's Osteria Brings Authentic Italian Cuisine to Tropicana Gardens Mall

By Quadri Adejumo

Mario's Meat Market: 51 Years of Serving Quality Meats and Strong Community Bonds

By Geeta Pillai

Twrl Milk Tea Introduces New Flavors in Sprouts Farmers Market Stores Nationwide

By BNN Correspondents

Africa's Silent Crisis: The Rising Threat of Listeria Infections ...
@Africa · 31 mins
Africa's Silent Crisis: The Rising Threat of Listeria Infections ...
heart comment 0
Oahu’s Dining Scene Expands: New Delights for Meat Lovers

By Salman Akhtar

Oahu's Dining Scene Expands: New Delights for Meat Lovers
Budget Constraints Reshape Menu at Kerala School Kalolsavam

By BNN Correspondents

Budget Constraints Reshape Menu at Kerala School Kalolsavam
13th National Street Food Festival: A Melting Pot of Global Flavours

By BNN Correspondents

13th National Street Food Festival: A Melting Pot of Global Flavours
Tamil Nadu Government to Distribute Pongal Gift Hampers, Allocates Rs 238.92 Crore

By Rafia Tasleem

Tamil Nadu Government to Distribute Pongal Gift Hampers, Allocates Rs 238.92 Crore
Latest Headlines
World News
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
25 seconds
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
25 seconds
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
57 seconds
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
58 seconds
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
1 min
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
1 min
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
1 min
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition
1 min
Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition
Thrilling Girls' High School Basketball Games See Notable Victories
1 min
Thrilling Girls' High School Basketball Games See Notable Victories
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app