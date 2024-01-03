Fischer’s Baslow Hall: A Beacon of Culinary Excellence in 2024

In the peaceful tranquility of the Peak District, Fischer’s Baslow Hall shines as a beacon of culinary excellence and sustainable practices. As we step into 2024, this esteemed hotel stands adorned with a series of accolades, underscoring its commitment to quality and local sourcing. The enchanting venue, established in 1989, continues to impress with its exceptional food and leisure services, and remains a proud holder of Michelin status.

Accolades and Recognition

The hotel’s reputation has been further bolstered by its recent feature on BBC One’s ‘Escape to the Country.’ Here, Head Chef Adam Thackeray, a maestro of flavour, colour, and texture, showcased the hotel’s self-sufficiency and its practice of foraging from the verdant surroundings. This spotlight highlighted Fischer’s Baslow Hall’s commitment to sustainability and its innovative approach to gastronomy.

The hotel’s hard work and dedication to culinary artistry have been recognised with a slew of awards. The AA Red Star Award, a mark of exceptional quality, and the AA’s 2023-24 Inspector’s Choice Award, received for a triumphant third consecutive year, signify Fischer’s Baslow Hall as one of the best hotels in the British Isles. Moreover, it stands as a proud contender for the Taste of the Peak District Award at the upcoming Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby Tourism Awards 2024.

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

Fischer’s Baslow Hall’s dedication to quality and sustainability is embodied in its carefully curated menu. Highlighting the rich bounty of the local area, it features high-quality produce, including game meat sourced responsibly from the wild. Each dinner service, priced at a reasonable £95 per head, offers guests a gourmet experience that marries tradition and innovation, comfort and novelty.

A Team Effort

At the heart of this outstanding establishment is a team of passionate individuals, led by Managing Director Neil Fischer. Fischer proudly commends his team’s dedication, attributing the hotel’s nationwide recognition to their tireless efforts. The high-quality, sustainable food prepared by the chefs reflects a harmonious blend of skill, knowledge, and passion for locally sourced ingredients. As we delve deeper into 2024, Fischer’s Baslow Hall continues to set the bar high for culinary excellence, sustainability, and hospitality.