First Watch Opens 500th Location With Unique Offerings in Downtown Nashville

The breakfast-lunch chain, First Watch, has made a mark in the epicurean domain, celebrating the inauguration of its 500th outlet, a significant milestone. The latest addition to the chain's expansive portfolio is nestled in the heart of Downtown Nashville, close to the bustling Broadway area, renowned for its ceaseless entertainment.

First Watch: Catering to the Music City's Melting Pot

Known predominantly as the 'Music City', Nashville is also a coveted destination for bachelorette parties. As a strategic response to this demographic, First Watch's Senior Vice President of Culinary Strategy, Shane Schaibly, has curated an exclusive culinary experience - the 'Broadway Brunch Boards'. These brunch boards, offering sweet and savory options, are designed to serve three to four people, fostering a spirit of shared dining among guests.

Revolutionizing Dining: Exclusive to Nashville

In addition to the unique Broadway Brunch Boards, the Nashville restaurant has introduced shareable cocktail flights and pitchers, further enhancing the group dining experience. The new outlet also boasts a first-of-its-kind private, reservable space catering to larger groups, extending the brand's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Culinary Inspirations from New York City and Mexico City

Apart from these Nashville-specific innovations, First Watch has also launched its 'Jump Start' winter menu. This new menu features dishes inspired by the culinary landscapes of New York City and Mexico City. The Brooklyn Breakfast Sandwich and the Barbacoa Chilaquiles Breakfast Bowl are among the exciting new offerings. While the brunch boards and cocktail flights currently remain exclusive to the Nashville location, there is potential for these to be introduced in other First Watch restaurants, particularly those located near stadiums and arenas.