Business

First Watch Expands its Footprint in South Carolina with a New Establishment in Columbia

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:29 pm EST
First Watch Expands its Footprint in South Carolina with a New Establishment in Columbia

First Watch, a well-established restaurant chain with a strong footprint across the United States, has recently announced its plans to open a new establishment in the bustling retail district of Harbison Boulevard, Columbia. This new restaurant is slated to be situated at 275 Harbison Blvd, an address that shares its locality with a plethora of thriving businesses. Among these are a Rooms To Go furniture store, a 2nd & Charles book store, and a Crunch Fitness gym, each adding to the dynamic and diverse commercial landscape of the area.

A Thriving Retail District

Harbison Boulevard is renowned for its extensive selection of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. This includes a range of stores, restaurants, bars, and movie theaters, as well as a variety of hotels and other amenities. Among these, the Columbiana Centre mall stands out as a major attraction. As a result, the area sees a daily influx of heavy traffic, with nearly 30,000 cars passing through daily, cementing its status as a significant shopping and retail hub.

First Watch’s Culinary Offerings

First Watch is not a newcomer to the food service industry. With over 500 locations spread across 29 states, the brand has carved out a solid reputation for itself. It specializes in serving made-to-order breakfast, lunch, and brunch dishes, with a menu that boasts an impressive array of palate-pleasing options. These include a variety of omelets, eggs Benedict, pancakes, waffles, salads, and sandwiches.

Expanding Presence in South Carolina

The decision to open a new location in Columbia is part of First Watch’s ongoing expansion efforts in South Carolina. The brand already has a presence in the state, with locations in Fort Mill, Simpsonville, and Greenville. The addition of a new establishment in the Harbison Boulevard area is a testament to the company’s commitment to bring its unique culinary offerings to more customers in the state.

Business
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

