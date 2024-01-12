First Watch Expands its Footprint in South Carolina with a New Establishment in Columbia

First Watch, a well-established restaurant chain with a strong footprint across the United States, has recently announced its plans to open a new establishment in the bustling retail district of Harbison Boulevard, Columbia. This new restaurant is slated to be situated at 275 Harbison Blvd, an address that shares its locality with a plethora of thriving businesses. Among these are a Rooms To Go furniture store, a 2nd & Charles book store, and a Crunch Fitness gym, each adding to the dynamic and diverse commercial landscape of the area.

A Thriving Retail District

Harbison Boulevard is renowned for its extensive selection of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. This includes a range of stores, restaurants, bars, and movie theaters, as well as a variety of hotels and other amenities. Among these, the Columbiana Centre mall stands out as a major attraction. As a result, the area sees a daily influx of heavy traffic, with nearly 30,000 cars passing through daily, cementing its status as a significant shopping and retail hub.

First Watch’s Culinary Offerings

First Watch is not a newcomer to the food service industry. With over 500 locations spread across 29 states, the brand has carved out a solid reputation for itself. It specializes in serving made-to-order breakfast, lunch, and brunch dishes, with a menu that boasts an impressive array of palate-pleasing options. These include a variety of omelets, eggs Benedict, pancakes, waffles, salads, and sandwiches.

Expanding Presence in South Carolina

The decision to open a new location in Columbia is part of First Watch’s ongoing expansion efforts in South Carolina. The brand already has a presence in the state, with locations in Fort Mill, Simpsonville, and Greenville. The addition of a new establishment in the Harbison Boulevard area is a testament to the company’s commitment to bring its unique culinary offerings to more customers in the state.