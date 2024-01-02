en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Fiona Hugues Reveals Her Top Ten Rules for Hosting a Dinner Party in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:03 pm EST
Fiona Hugues Reveals Her Top Ten Rules for Hosting a Dinner Party in 2024

Renowned cook and interior designer Fiona Hugues has shared her top ten rules for hosting a successful and stylish dinner party in 2024, a blend of time-honored etiquette and contemporary trends. With a keen focus on preparation, her recommendations seek to elevate the entire dining experience.

The Art of Preparation

According to Hugues, the secret to a smooth dinner party lies in preparation. She suggests hosts should have as much ready in advance as possible, including pre-stacked tableware and a pre-set table. This approach allows hosts to focus on their guests and ensure a seamless flow of events.

Table Decor and Etiquette

Hugues advocates for the use of cloth napkins, a touch of class, except on the thematic nights that call for a bit of a mess. She also suggests setting the table with natural elements, like branches or seed heads, to provide a unique and earthy centerpiece.

Menu and Serving Guidelines

The renowned hostess notes the resurgence of the classic shrimp cocktail, emphasizing the necessity of fresh, seasonal ingredients prepared with respect. In a shift from traditional desserts, she observes a trend towards sipping sweet wines or port while sampling cheese, fruits, or nuts. Upon guests’ arrival, Hugues insists on promptly offering a drink and serving small appetizers that tease, not spoil, the appetite.

Setting the Mood and Etiquette

Setting the mood with ambient music and soft lighting, Hugues also recommends offering alcohol-free beverages like canned margaritas. Her advice extends to appropriate dressing for the occasion and the importance of a thoughtful gift, such as wine or garden-related items, for the host. Punctuality remains key, with a 15-minute grace period for lateness considered acceptable.

Emphasizing Face-to-Face Interaction

In an era dominated by digital interactions, Hugues underscores the importance of face-to-face conversation. She stresses the value of gathering around a table, of sharing a meal, and of reconnecting with loved ones. It’s a reminder that, beyond the food and decor, the essence of a dinner party lies in the connection it fosters.

0
Food Lifestyle Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Galaxy Drive-In to Begin New Chapter as Well's Roadside

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Gary Schubert Appointed as CFO of Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

By BNN Correspondents

The Tea Junction: The Closure of a Beloved Galway Cafe and the Struggles of Small Businesses

By BNN Correspondents

Tri-Cities to Host 'Royal Rosca' Epiphany Celebration with Record Breaking Kings Bread

By BNN Correspondents

ALDI Shoppers Find 9p Ketchup, While Morrisons Freezes Prices on Over ...
@Food · 23 mins
ALDI Shoppers Find 9p Ketchup, While Morrisons Freezes Prices on Over ...
heart comment 0
Fresh Off Da Boat by Chef T: A Fusion of Flavors Sets Sail in Sacramento

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Fresh Off Da Boat by Chef T: A Fusion of Flavors Sets Sail in Sacramento
Insights into the Wine Industry: A Conversation with Danielle Cyrot and Jennifer Huffman

By Olalekan Adigun

Insights into the Wine Industry: A Conversation with Danielle Cyrot and Jennifer Huffman
From Quinoa Breakfasts to Retro Donuts: A Culinary Journey

By Sakchi Khandelwal

From Quinoa Breakfasts to Retro Donuts: A Culinary Journey
Salmonella Scare: Minnesota Health Officials Warn Against Busseto Charcuterie Sampler

By Safak Costu

Salmonella Scare: Minnesota Health Officials Warn Against Busseto Charcuterie Sampler
Latest Headlines
World News
Arthur Women's Volleyball Group: A Community Hub for Sports and Socializing
1 min
Arthur Women's Volleyball Group: A Community Hub for Sports and Socializing
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
2 mins
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
2 mins
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
3 mins
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
3 mins
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
3 mins
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
3 mins
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
3 mins
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
18 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app