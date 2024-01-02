Fiona Hugues Reveals Her Top Ten Rules for Hosting a Dinner Party in 2024

Renowned cook and interior designer Fiona Hugues has shared her top ten rules for hosting a successful and stylish dinner party in 2024, a blend of time-honored etiquette and contemporary trends. With a keen focus on preparation, her recommendations seek to elevate the entire dining experience.

The Art of Preparation

According to Hugues, the secret to a smooth dinner party lies in preparation. She suggests hosts should have as much ready in advance as possible, including pre-stacked tableware and a pre-set table. This approach allows hosts to focus on their guests and ensure a seamless flow of events.

Table Decor and Etiquette

Hugues advocates for the use of cloth napkins, a touch of class, except on the thematic nights that call for a bit of a mess. She also suggests setting the table with natural elements, like branches or seed heads, to provide a unique and earthy centerpiece.

Menu and Serving Guidelines

The renowned hostess notes the resurgence of the classic shrimp cocktail, emphasizing the necessity of fresh, seasonal ingredients prepared with respect. In a shift from traditional desserts, she observes a trend towards sipping sweet wines or port while sampling cheese, fruits, or nuts. Upon guests’ arrival, Hugues insists on promptly offering a drink and serving small appetizers that tease, not spoil, the appetite.

Setting the Mood and Etiquette

Setting the mood with ambient music and soft lighting, Hugues also recommends offering alcohol-free beverages like canned margaritas. Her advice extends to appropriate dressing for the occasion and the importance of a thoughtful gift, such as wine or garden-related items, for the host. Punctuality remains key, with a 15-minute grace period for lateness considered acceptable.

Emphasizing Face-to-Face Interaction

In an era dominated by digital interactions, Hugues underscores the importance of face-to-face conversation. She stresses the value of gathering around a table, of sharing a meal, and of reconnecting with loved ones. It’s a reminder that, beyond the food and decor, the essence of a dinner party lies in the connection it fosters.