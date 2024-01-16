Fine Dining Experiences: A Strategy to Revitalize Central Business Districts

In an attempt to invigorate central business districts (CBDs) and office towers, which have seen reduced activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, top restaurateurs are introducing fine dining experiences. The strategy is seen as a response to the high vacancy rates in national CBD office spaces and the shift towards work-from-home arrangements.

Revitalizing Office Spaces Through Fine Dining

Chris Lucas, a prominent restaurateur operating multiple establishments in Melbourne's CBD, has observed the transformative impact that high-end restaurants can have on office buildings. Using 80 Collins Street and 101 Collins Street as examples, Lucas explained that creating desirable dining destinations not only led to an increase in occupancy rates and rents for the office spaces above his restaurants, but also instigated a change in how people use these spaces for socializing and networking.

Property Developers and Landlords Joining the Trend

Dexus, a major office landlord, and other property owners are following suit, collaborating with restaurateurs to create destination dining experiences. The goal is to draw people back to the office and enhance the vibrancy of CBDs. This approach also aims to help businesses attract and retain talent by offering more than just a workplace, integrating exciting entertainment and dining options nearby.

Hospitality as a Tool for CBD Revitalization

Recognizing the value of good design, property developers and landlords are seeking to negotiate fair leasing deals with restaurateurs. They offer contributions to fit-outs and competitive rental terms, believing that hospitality can play a broader role in revitalizing CBDs. The vision is to transform CBDs into centers for events, entertainment, and dining.

In a similar initiative, the multimillion-dollar Courthouse Square project at the historic Union Hotel on Main Street in Flemington will feature a 100-room boutique hotel, two restaurants with a liquor license, 206 apartments, an outdoor courtyard, and retail space. Celebrity chef David Burke will run the development’s restaurants, positioning the area for revitalization following the closure of the Union Hotel in 2008.