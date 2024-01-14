Financial Sector Dropout Finds Success with Seaweed-Infused Rum

In the wake of losing his financial sector job due to COVID-19, Ollie Blackett embarked on an unexpected entrepreneurial journey. Drawing inspiration from his family’s ancestral home at Arbigland on the Dumfries and Galloway coast, he turned to the Solway shore’s bountiful seaweed for a new venture. Mirroring the adventurous spirit of local hero John Paul Jones, the father of the US Navy, Ollie set out to create a seaweed-infused rum, harking back to the tradition of preserving bodies in rum, including that of Jones.

From Idea to Bottles

Joined by university friend Finn Gill, who held a keen interest in the drinks industry, Ollie began developing a unique rum brand. The pair import the base spirit from Jamaica, infusing it with a distinctive regional flavour through a steeping process with the dried seaweed. The product line, which started with their first rum named Lowland, has since been expanded to include two more varieties and a ready-to-drink can.

Aiming for the American Market

With an initial foothold in select locations, including Fortnum and Mason in London and in Dumfries and Galloway, the brand has set its sights on breaking into the American market. Having already secured £200,000 in funding, they aim to raise an additional £1 million for their US launch. Presently selling approximately 10,000 bottles a year, the company has ambitious growth targets.

Challenges and Successes

Despite the daunting prospect of competing with larger industry players, Ollie remains optimistic, buoyed by the rising popularity of premium rum in the UK. His confidence is not unfounded: the brand has already garnered recognition, striking gold at a trade show in Orlando. As Ollie and Finn prepare to sail their seaweed-infused rum across the Atlantic, they carry with them the spirit of adventure and tenacity that has characterized their journey so far.