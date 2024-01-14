en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Financial Sector Dropout Finds Success with Seaweed-Infused Rum

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:04 am EST
Financial Sector Dropout Finds Success with Seaweed-Infused Rum

In the wake of losing his financial sector job due to COVID-19, Ollie Blackett embarked on an unexpected entrepreneurial journey. Drawing inspiration from his family’s ancestral home at Arbigland on the Dumfries and Galloway coast, he turned to the Solway shore’s bountiful seaweed for a new venture. Mirroring the adventurous spirit of local hero John Paul Jones, the father of the US Navy, Ollie set out to create a seaweed-infused rum, harking back to the tradition of preserving bodies in rum, including that of Jones.

From Idea to Bottles

Joined by university friend Finn Gill, who held a keen interest in the drinks industry, Ollie began developing a unique rum brand. The pair import the base spirit from Jamaica, infusing it with a distinctive regional flavour through a steeping process with the dried seaweed. The product line, which started with their first rum named Lowland, has since been expanded to include two more varieties and a ready-to-drink can.

Aiming for the American Market

With an initial foothold in select locations, including Fortnum and Mason in London and in Dumfries and Galloway, the brand has set its sights on breaking into the American market. Having already secured £200,000 in funding, they aim to raise an additional £1 million for their US launch. Presently selling approximately 10,000 bottles a year, the company has ambitious growth targets.

Challenges and Successes

Despite the daunting prospect of competing with larger industry players, Ollie remains optimistic, buoyed by the rising popularity of premium rum in the UK. His confidence is not unfounded: the brand has already garnered recognition, striking gold at a trade show in Orlando. As Ollie and Finn prepare to sail their seaweed-infused rum across the Atlantic, they carry with them the spirit of adventure and tenacity that has characterized their journey so far.

0
Food United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
37 mins ago
Michel Roux Jr Announces Closure of Iconic Le Gavroche Restaurant
Renowned chef and television personality, Michel Roux Jr, has announced the closure of his iconic London restaurant, Le Gavroche, after 56 years of operation. Opened in 1967 by Roux’s father and uncle, Michel and Albert Roux, the restaurant has been a beacon of French haute cuisine, earning numerous accolades, including two Michelin stars. The closure
Michel Roux Jr Announces Closure of Iconic Le Gavroche Restaurant
Equal=Grounds Coffee House Embarks on a New Chapter Under Monique Chatman
4 hours ago
Equal=Grounds Coffee House Embarks on a New Chapter Under Monique Chatman
Pakistan Cracks Down on Food Safety Violations: Factories Sealed, Goods Confiscated
5 hours ago
Pakistan Cracks Down on Food Safety Violations: Factories Sealed, Goods Confiscated
Jasmine Tea: A Fragrant Elixir with Surprising Health Benefits
39 mins ago
Jasmine Tea: A Fragrant Elixir with Surprising Health Benefits
Top 10 Announced for Kent & Medway Food & Drink Awards' Pub/Bar of the Year
4 hours ago
Top 10 Announced for Kent & Medway Food & Drink Awards' Pub/Bar of the Year
Otis Spunkmeyer Unveils Festive Sweet Discovery Double Chocolate Pink Cookie for Valentine's Day
4 hours ago
Otis Spunkmeyer Unveils Festive Sweet Discovery Double Chocolate Pink Cookie for Valentine's Day
Latest Headlines
World News
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
2 mins
Supriya Sule Questions BJP's Reliance on Ex-Congress Leaders: A Reflection on Party Politics
Davos Gears Up for Key Meeting on Ukraine's Peace Plan
2 mins
Davos Gears Up for Key Meeting on Ukraine's Peace Plan
Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Immediate Antonio Conte to AC Milan Link
3 mins
Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Immediate Antonio Conte to AC Milan Link
16-Year-Old Prodigy Brenda Fruhvirtova Triumphs at Australian Open 2024: A Grand Slam Debut to Remember
3 mins
16-Year-Old Prodigy Brenda Fruhvirtova Triumphs at Australian Open 2024: A Grand Slam Debut to Remember
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
3 mins
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
3 mins
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Wows with Singing Prowess in Viral Video
4 mins
Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Wows with Singing Prowess in Viral Video
Adam Siao Him Fa Defends European Title with Audacious Illegal Backflip
4 mins
Adam Siao Him Fa Defends European Title with Audacious Illegal Backflip
NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents
4 mins
NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
37 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
11 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
11 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app