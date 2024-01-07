Figurati Restaurant: Serving the Community Beyond the Kitchen

Figurati, a popular Italian restaurant in Southampton, set a laudable example of community service by preparing and donating over 140 servings of wholesome squash soup to local soup kitchens at St Marks and St Denys Church Hall. The restaurant’s dedicated staff, led by the gifted Head Chef Nick O’Halloran, spent an entire day sourcing fresh vegetables from Southampton City Farm and transforming them into a nourishing soup for those in need.

Community Service Beyond Culinary Excellence

The Figurati team, true to its name which translates to ‘no worries’ in Italian, went beyond their culinary duties to serve the community. They voluntarily peeled, chopped, boiled, and blended the ingredients, culminating in a hearty soup. Not stopping at that, they served the warm soup to the visitors at the soup kitchens, adding a personal touch to their act of kindness.

A Vow to Support Local Charities

O’Halloran, the culinary maestro behind Figurati’s success, stressed the importance of supporting local food banks and soup kitchens. He highlighted the intrinsic value of giving back to the community, an ethos that seems to be ingrained deeply in the restaurant’s culture. This act of charity is a testament to Figurati’s commitment to social responsibility, a trait that sets the restaurant apart from its peers.

Figurati: A Recipe for Success

Founded in 2022 by Chris Schutrups, Richard Gilbert, and their wives Nicola and Sophie, Figurati has rapidly risen to culinary prominence. Receiving a significant investment and being named the best restaurant in Southampton at the British Restaurant Awards, Figurati has also earned rave reviews on TripAdvisor. This philanthropic initiative to aid local charitable organizations further reinforces the restaurant’s ethos, demonstrating that their success extends beyond the kitchen.