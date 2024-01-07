en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Figurati Restaurant: Serving the Community Beyond the Kitchen

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST
Figurati Restaurant: Serving the Community Beyond the Kitchen

Figurati, a popular Italian restaurant in Southampton, set a laudable example of community service by preparing and donating over 140 servings of wholesome squash soup to local soup kitchens at St Marks and St Denys Church Hall. The restaurant’s dedicated staff, led by the gifted Head Chef Nick O’Halloran, spent an entire day sourcing fresh vegetables from Southampton City Farm and transforming them into a nourishing soup for those in need.

Community Service Beyond Culinary Excellence

The Figurati team, true to its name which translates to ‘no worries’ in Italian, went beyond their culinary duties to serve the community. They voluntarily peeled, chopped, boiled, and blended the ingredients, culminating in a hearty soup. Not stopping at that, they served the warm soup to the visitors at the soup kitchens, adding a personal touch to their act of kindness.

A Vow to Support Local Charities

O’Halloran, the culinary maestro behind Figurati’s success, stressed the importance of supporting local food banks and soup kitchens. He highlighted the intrinsic value of giving back to the community, an ethos that seems to be ingrained deeply in the restaurant’s culture. This act of charity is a testament to Figurati’s commitment to social responsibility, a trait that sets the restaurant apart from its peers.

Figurati: A Recipe for Success

Founded in 2022 by Chris Schutrups, Richard Gilbert, and their wives Nicola and Sophie, Figurati has rapidly risen to culinary prominence. Receiving a significant investment and being named the best restaurant in Southampton at the British Restaurant Awards, Figurati has also earned rave reviews on TripAdvisor. This philanthropic initiative to aid local charitable organizations further reinforces the restaurant’s ethos, demonstrating that their success extends beyond the kitchen.

0
Food United Kingdom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
5 mins ago
UAE Restaurants Embrace Veganuary with Unique Plant-Based Menus
In a significant stride towards healthier and more sustainable living, restaurants across the United Arab Emirates have embraced Veganuary, a global movement promoting plant-based diets for the month of January. This initiative aligns with various motivations, including personal well-being, environmental sustainability, and ethical concerns for animal welfare. Veganuary: More Than Just a Diet The Vegan
UAE Restaurants Embrace Veganuary with Unique Plant-Based Menus
London Pubs Shine in Rate Good Roasts' Top Sunday Roasts for 2023
19 mins ago
London Pubs Shine in Rate Good Roasts' Top Sunday Roasts for 2023
Chef Michael O'Hare Unveils Psycho Sandbar: A New Chapter of Fine Dining in Leeds
20 mins ago
Chef Michael O'Hare Unveils Psycho Sandbar: A New Chapter of Fine Dining in Leeds
Amy's Cupcake Shoppe: A Tale of Resilience, Community Support, and Delectable Cupcakes
6 mins ago
Amy's Cupcake Shoppe: A Tale of Resilience, Community Support, and Delectable Cupcakes
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
10 mins ago
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Grape and Olive: A Swansea Landmark's Unexplained Closure
18 mins ago
The Grape and Olive: A Swansea Landmark's Unexplained Closure
Latest Headlines
World News
Chuck Todd's Insight on Trump's Dominance: A Call for Media Reform
14 seconds
Chuck Todd's Insight on Trump's Dominance: A Call for Media Reform
Outgoing Integrity Commission Chairman Clarifies Role in Investigations of Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister
37 seconds
Outgoing Integrity Commission Chairman Clarifies Role in Investigations of Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister
Odisha's Rising Snakebite Incidents Addressed by Wildlife Conservationist's Educational Campaigns
45 seconds
Odisha's Rising Snakebite Incidents Addressed by Wildlife Conservationist's Educational Campaigns
Jonathan Taylor's Underperformance and Injury Concerns Cloud NFL Season
58 seconds
Jonathan Taylor's Underperformance and Injury Concerns Cloud NFL Season
Irfan Pathan Lauds Jasprit Bumrah: An Inspiration in World Cricket
1 min
Irfan Pathan Lauds Jasprit Bumrah: An Inspiration in World Cricket
Michael Mansury in Frame for WWE Return: A New Era in WWE Production?
1 min
Michael Mansury in Frame for WWE Return: A New Era in WWE Production?
MMA Couple Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford Tackle Jealousy and Trust in Relationships
1 min
MMA Couple Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford Tackle Jealousy and Trust in Relationships
Ex-Tesla Director Flags Concerns Over Elon Musk's Substance Use
2 mins
Ex-Tesla Director Flags Concerns Over Elon Musk's Substance Use
Behind the Veil: A Mortician's Insight into Funeral Preparations and Unusual Family Requests
2 mins
Behind the Veil: A Mortician's Insight into Funeral Preparations and Unusual Family Requests
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
10 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
15 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
19 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app