FEWS NET’s Role in Monitoring Staple Food Prices in Senegal

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) is a crucial player in the global effort to mitigate food insecurity, providing staple food price monitoring in vulnerable countries, including Senegal. The FEWS NET Price Bulletin offers a comprehensive view of monthly prices of staples like rice, millet, sorghum, maize, and groundnuts, which form the dietary backbone of Senegal.

Importance of Staple Food in Senegal

Senegal’s primary staple foods, rice, millet, sorghum, and maize, along with groundnuts, play a significant role in the country’s food security. In urban areas such as Dakar and Touba, imported rice is an integral part of the daily diet. Local rice production, on the other hand, is concentrated in the Senegal River Valley, with St. Louis being a primary market.

Regions of Staple Food Production

Millet is a staple in the central regions, with Kaolack serving as the central market. Maize is both produced and consumed near Kaolack, Tambacounda, and the Senegal River Valley, supplemented occasionally by imports. Dakar and Touba, along with these regions, have significant demand for these commodities and function as critical storage and distribution hubs, particularly during the lean season.

The Crucial Harvest Period

The harvest period for grains and groundnuts typically commences in October, signaling the end of the marketing year. Throughout the year, locally produced grain stocks are utilized. For rice imports, Senegal relies heavily on international markets, whereas livestock, especially cattle from Mali and Mauritania, cater to the markets in Dakar and its vicinities through cross-border trade.