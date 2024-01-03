en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

FEWS NET’s Role in Monitoring Staple Food Prices in Senegal

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
FEWS NET’s Role in Monitoring Staple Food Prices in Senegal

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) is a crucial player in the global effort to mitigate food insecurity, providing staple food price monitoring in vulnerable countries, including Senegal. The FEWS NET Price Bulletin offers a comprehensive view of monthly prices of staples like rice, millet, sorghum, maize, and groundnuts, which form the dietary backbone of Senegal.

Importance of Staple Food in Senegal

Senegal’s primary staple foods, rice, millet, sorghum, and maize, along with groundnuts, play a significant role in the country’s food security. In urban areas such as Dakar and Touba, imported rice is an integral part of the daily diet. Local rice production, on the other hand, is concentrated in the Senegal River Valley, with St. Louis being a primary market.

Regions of Staple Food Production

Millet is a staple in the central regions, with Kaolack serving as the central market. Maize is both produced and consumed near Kaolack, Tambacounda, and the Senegal River Valley, supplemented occasionally by imports. Dakar and Touba, along with these regions, have significant demand for these commodities and function as critical storage and distribution hubs, particularly during the lean season.

The Crucial Harvest Period

The harvest period for grains and groundnuts typically commences in October, signaling the end of the marketing year. Throughout the year, locally produced grain stocks are utilized. For rice imports, Senegal relies heavily on international markets, whereas livestock, especially cattle from Mali and Mauritania, cater to the markets in Dakar and its vicinities through cross-border trade.

0
Agriculture Food Senegal
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

FEWS NET's Price Bulletin: A Beacon for Food Security in Sudan

By Shivani Chauhan

India's Union Budget: A Blueprint for Rural Transformation

By Dil Bar Irshad

FEWS NET Launches Price Bulletin to Monitor Food Insecurity

By BNN Correspondents

Jeera Prices Recover, Exports Decrease Amid Increased Production; Pulses Imports Set to Rise

By Rafia Tasleem

Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in T ...
@Agriculture · 5 mins
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in T ...
heart comment 0
Empowering Kenyan Women in Agriculture: Challenges and Pathways

By Israel Ojoko

Empowering Kenyan Women in Agriculture: Challenges and Pathways
Bengaluru to Host International Trade Fair on Millets and Organics

By Rafia Tasleem

Bengaluru to Host International Trade Fair on Millets and Organics
Win Daki: A Farmer’s Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
From Tragedy to Triumph: Gobinda Gaipai’s Crusade Against Drug Abuse

By Bijay Laxmi

From Tragedy to Triumph: Gobinda Gaipai's Crusade Against Drug Abuse
Latest Headlines
World News
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
29 seconds
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
1 min
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
1 min
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
1 min
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener
1 min
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
2 mins
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
2 mins
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
2 mins
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app