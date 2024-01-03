en English
FEWS NET’s Price Bulletin: A Beacon for Food Security in Sudan

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) has released its Price Bulletin, a crucial tool for tracking staple food prices in regions at risk of food insecurity. This bulletin is particularly significant for northern Sudan where sorghum, millet, and wheat serve as key food commodities. These staple foods play a major role in the diets of the Sudanese population, with sorghum prevalent in central and eastern Sudan, millet in Darfur and Kordofan, and wheat consumed throughout the region.

Regional Markets and Their Influence

Various markets in Sudan have been highlighted in the bulletin due to their regional representativeness and trade linkages. The Khartoum market holds significant influence over most other markets in Sudan, while El Obeid acts as a hub for North Kordofan. El Fasher is representative of Darfur, Al Qadarif and Ad-Damazin are surplus areas with international connections, Port Sudan is reflective of East Sudan’s food insecurity, Kaduqli has ties with South Sudan, and Dongola is connected to small-scale agriculture in the north.

Price Bulletin: A Vital Resource

The Price Bulletin presents monthly price charts for selected urban centers in Sudan, allowing for comparisons with five-year averages and the previous year’s prices. This data enables policy-makers, aid organizations, and stakeholders to track fluctuations in food prices and make informed decisions regarding food security interventions.

Worsening Food Security in the Sahel

Unfortunately, the Sahel region is witnessing unprecedented levels of hunger. An estimated 45,000 people are expected to experience catastrophic phase 5 levels of hunger, including 42,000 in Burkina Faso and 2,500 in Mali. The number of people lacking regular access to safe and nutritious food is set to rise to 48 million during the June-August 2023 lean season, a fourfold increase in the last five years. This escalating food crisis is driven by the combined effects of conflict, climate shocks, COVID-19, and high food prices.

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

