en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

FEWS NET Launches Price Bulletin to Monitor Food Insecurity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
FEWS NET Launches Price Bulletin to Monitor Food Insecurity

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) has introduced the Price Bulletin, a revolutionary tool designed to track trends in staple food prices in regions vulnerable to food insecurity. The bulletin includes comprehensive charts monitoring the monthly prices of staple foods. In a country like Afghanistan, wheat is critical to the diet of the locals, accounting for over 70% of their nutritional intake.

Understanding the Price Bulletin

The Price Bulletin’s charts provide a comparison with both the five-year average prices, reflecting seasonal trends, and the prices from the previous year. This comparison enables the users to gauge deviations and identify potential food crises. It’s a strategic move toward preventive measures for food insecurity.

Key Urban Centers Covered

The bulletin encompasses several significant urban centers in Afghanistan. Each center acts as an essential hub for its surrounding regions. Kabul, the nation’s capital, not only serves the central provinces but also functions as a trading conduit between various parts of the country. Other urban centers such as Jalalabad, Mazar-e-Sarif, Kunduz, Faizabad, Maimana, Hirat, and Kandahar cater to different provinces with their respective markets.

Implications of the Market Activities

Each market holds its importance, with some like Faizabad serving the food-insecure Badakhshan Province and others like Maimana dealing with drought-prone areas. Kandahar’s market activities often face disruptions due to drought, conflict, and civil insecurity, further exacerbating the food security situation in the southwestern part of the country.

In conclusion, the Price Bulletin by FEWS NET is a powerful tool in the ongoing battle against food insecurity. By providing real-time data and trends on staple food prices in vulnerable regions, it offers a proactive approach to identifying and addressing potential food crises.

0
Afghanistan Agriculture Food
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

13th National Street Food Festival: A Melting Pot of Global Flavours

By BNN Correspondents

Pakistan and Afghanistan: Navigating a Complex Relationship Amidst Changing Dynamics

By Saboor Bayat

Sharafuddin Ashraf: The Rising Star of Afghanistan Cricket

By Salman Khan

UAE's Advocacy for Afghan Women's Rights in UN Security Council: A Review

By BNN Correspondents

Afghanistan's Exports Rise to Nearly $2 Billion Amid Challenges ...
@Afghanistan · 4 hours
Afghanistan's Exports Rise to Nearly $2 Billion Amid Challenges ...
heart comment 0
Exelixis CEO to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Saboor Bayat

Exelixis CEO to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Naveen-Ul Haq Leads Afghanistan to Series Win Over UAE in Decisive T20 Match

By Salman Khan

Naveen-Ul Haq Leads Afghanistan to Series Win Over UAE in Decisive T20 Match
Chainaki: A Taste of Afghan Tradition and Warmth

By Saboor Bayat

Chainaki: A Taste of Afghan Tradition and Warmth
January 1: The Unofficial Birthday of Thousands in Pakistan and Afghanistan

By BNN Correspondents

January 1: The Unofficial Birthday of Thousands in Pakistan and Afghanistan
Latest Headlines
World News
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
2 mins
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
3 mins
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
3 mins
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
3 mins
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener
3 mins
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
3 mins
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
4 mins
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
4 mins
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app