Ferrara Candy Discontinues Iconic Fruit Stripe Gum: The End of a Sweet Era

In a move that marks the end of an era, Ferrara Candy, the company behind the iconic Fruit Stripe Gum, has confirmed its discontinuation. This decision has been fueled by shifting consumer preferences, purchasing patterns, and broader brand trends. The rainbow-striped, fruit-flavored gum has been a beloved part of the American confectionery landscape since the 1960s, adored by people of all ages for its quick-fading flavor blast and zebra-print packaging.

Phasing Out Nostalgia

Over recent months, consumers, especially in Texas, have reported a noticeable decline in the availability of Fruit Stripe Gum. Now, the official news has confirmed their suspicions: Ferrara is gradually phasing out the product. Although the company has not specified how much inventory remains, fans may still be able to find the gum at select retailers before it finally sells out.

The End of an Era

With the retirement of Fruit Stripe Gum, we are also bidding farewell to its beloved zebra mascot, Yipes, who has adorned juvenile arms with temporary tattoos for decades. Originally, the product’s mascot was the Fruit Stripe Man, an anthropomorphized pack of gum dressed as a police officer. However, Yipes, with his zebra stripes, became the face of the gum. Despite the discontinuation of Fruit Stripe, Ferrara Candy, owner of an array of other products, gives hope that Yipes may find a new confectionery home.

Diminishing Sales and Social Factors

Part of the decision to discontinue Fruit Stripe Gum has been attributed to a years-long decrease in gum consumption. Sales have dropped by one-third since 2018. The recent pandemic and reduced social interactions, due to mask mandates and social distancing, are believed to have contributed to this drop in gum and mint sales. This decline has led Ferrara to sunset Fruit Stripe, despite a 4.5 percent rise in sales a few years ago, indicating the complex dynamics of the confectionery market.

In an attempt to lighten the mood, let’s end on a sweet note: Why don’t we ever see zebras hiding in the wild? Because they’re really good at it! As we say goodbye to our beloved Fruit Stripe Gum, let’s remember the smiles it brought us and the many stripes it left on our hearts.