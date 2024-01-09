en English
Business

Feral Slice Pizza: A Taste of Resilience and Freedom

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:44 pm EST
Feral Slice Pizza: A Taste of Resilience and Freedom

Paul and Lila Sarkis, a resilient couple hailing from Freeland, have recently unveiled Feral Slice Pizza, a fresh take-and-bake pizza enterprise stationed in Clinton. A testament to their unwavering spirit, the pair managed to construct a commercial kitchen amidst the COVID-19 pandemic by procuring and revamping used equipment.

Behind ‘Feral Slice’

The intriguing name, ‘Feral Slice’, mirrors the couple’s extraordinary tale of resilience and liberation. Paul Sarkis, who had his roots in the restaurant industry from a young age, made a remarkable turnaround in his life after serving a 22-year prison sentence. His crime? His involvement in a kidnapping and murder case when he was just 19.

During his incarceration, Paul met Lila through a shared passion for art. The duo became pen pals, and their relationship blossomed into marriage in 2010. Drawing upon the skills he acquired in prison, Paul engineered the kitchen for their ambitious venture.

A Slice of Quality and Contribution

With Feral Slice Pizza, the Sarkis couple aims to offer nothing short of quality food while also making a positive impact on the local economy. Their 14-inch pizzas are a labor of love, necessitating a two-day dough rest and are part-baked, allowing the customer to add the finishing touches at home.

Flavors and Philanthropy

Feral Slice Pizza offers an array of flavors, catering to diverse taste buds with even plant-based options. Their pizzas can be purchased at local stores or ordered via their website. True to their community service ethos, unsold pizzas find their way to Ryan’s House for Youth in Coupeville, underscoring the couple’s commitment to community service and their unyielding spirit.

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

