Feed the Soul: Edmonton's Culinary Celebration of Black-Owned Restaurants

From February 1 to 11, the city will be a melting pot of diverse flavors with its Feed the Soul Dining Week, an event showcasing 13 Black-owned restaurants and their culinary offerings. The event, organized by Feed the Soul YEG, is a week-long celebration that puts the spotlight on the gastronomic contributions of African and Caribbean communities in Edmonton, serving as a bridge between cultures and a testament to the soul of their food traditions.

Delighting the Palate, Feeding the Soul

Each restaurant involved in this event offers a prix fixe menu with prices ranging between $20 and $45. In addition, a "Ten Dolla Deal" featuring $10 dishes and special off-menu options will also be available. From the tantalizing East African flavours of Kilimanjaro VIP to the exotic fusion of Indian and Senegalese cuisine at Mumbai Dakar, the diverse dishes promise a culinary journey that transcends borders.

A Platform for Inspiration

Feed the Soul Dining Week is not just about savoring delectable cuisines but also serves as an inspiration for young Black entrepreneurs aspiring to carve their niche in the culinary industry. By creating a platform to showcase Black-owned establishments like the Liberian Cuisine on Wheels, Lloyd's Patty Distro, Caf� Caribbean, and Tastebuds Caribbean BBQ, the event concurrently fosters the ambition of future restaurateurs.

Sauce Modern Caribbean Cuisine: A Case in Innovation

A classic example of this inspiration is Sauce Modern Caribbean Cuisine in North Edmonton, which has recently launched a gospel brunch series. This innovative concept is a testament to the potential for cultural fusion and creative expansion within the culinary industry, signaling a promising future for Black-owned restaurants in the city.

With the positive community response, Feed the Soul Dining Week aims to be a permanent fixture on Edmonton’s culinary calendar, recurring annually. More than just a culinary event, it is a powerful initiative with an aim to create generational wealth, become role models within the community, and ultimately, feed the soul.