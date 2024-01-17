Federal Donuts Closes Original Stores, Eyes Expansion

Philadelphia's beloved doughnut and fried chicken chain, Federal Donuts, has announced the impending closure of two of its longstanding locations. The original Pennsport store on South Second Street and the University City shop on Sansom Street are both set to close their doors for good this Sunday. While the closures mark the end of an era, Federal Donuts promises new beginnings and continued service in the community.

Advertisment

Endings and New Beginnings

The Pennsport store, the birthplace of the Federal Donuts phenomenon back in 2011, had been shuttered for a significant portion of the pandemic. Following extensive renovations, it had only recently reopened its doors in November 2022. The University City store, a decade-long fixture in the community, will also cease operations. Federal Donuts is in the process of scouting for a larger, more accessible space within the West Philly area to replace it.

In the interim, Federal Donuts has assured its loyal patrons that they will continue to serve the area via their food truck operations while hunting for the perfect new location. The promise of continued service is a testament to the chain's commitment to its community, despite the challenges it faces.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion Amid Closures

While the closure of two beloved stores may come as a surprise to many, Federal Donuts is showing no signs of slowing down. The chain has announced plans to open a new shop on Wolf Street in South Philly, a stone's throw away from the original Pennsport store. The new Wolf Street location will feature seating, a feature absent from its predecessor, marking a shift in the company's approach to their store layout.

Further afield, Federal Donuts is also preparing to take a bite out of the Las Vegas market. This expansion is slated to take place early this year, marking the chain's first foray outside of Philadelphia.

Federal Donuts: A Staple of Philadelphia

Federal Donuts is part of the acclaimed CookNSolo restaurant group, owned by renowned chef Michael Solomonov and restauranteur Steven Cook. Currently operating nine locations, with additional stands inside sports venues like the Wells Fargo Center and Citizens Bank Park, Federal Donuts has become a staple of Philadelphia's culinary scene. The coming closures, thus, represent not just a shift for Federal Donuts, but a change in the fabric of Philadelphia's food culture.