February Fast-Food Frenzy: Return of the McRib and More

As the calendar flips to February, fast-food enthusiasts are in for a treat. The month has been marked by the launch of new delights and the return of fan-favorite items across various fast-food chains. From the comeback of the legendary McRib at McDonald's to the unveiling of a new burger at Wendy's, there is something for everyone to relish.

McDonald's McRib Returns

McDonald's has brought back the McRib after a ten-year hiatus. This beloved sandwich features a boneless pork patty, doused in BBQ sauce, and topped with onions and pickles, all nestled in a homestyle bun. Alongside the McRib, McDonald's is also adding three new items to their menu – the Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie, KitKat Ruby Chocolate McFlurry, and the McSpicy x Frank's RedHot Sauce. These Valentine's Day-themed items will be available from February 7 until March 12. Furthermore, classics like the Big Tasty, Big Tasty with Bacon, Mozzarella Dippers, and the Breakfast Wrap are also making a return.

Angry Whopper Reintroduced at Burger King

Meanwhile, Burger King has resurrected the Angry Whopper. This fiery burger is laced with cheese, bacon, jalapenos, crispy onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Angry Sauce. It can be customized in size and can also be ordered as a chicken sandwich, catering to a wide range of palates.

Wendy's New Burger and Dairy Queen's Valentine's Treat

Wendy's has stepped into the month with a new burger featuring a cheesy sauce, portabella mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon, and a square beef patty. This culinary creation is a fresh addition to their menu. On a sweeter note, Dairy Queen is welcoming Valentine's Day with the Red Velvet Blizzard. This dessert merges red velvet cake pieces with cream cheese-flavored icing and can be enjoyed as a Blizzard or a Blizzard cake.

Starbucks and BeaverTails Join the Festivity

Not to be left behind, Starbucks is also jumping on the Valentine's wagon with two new offerings: the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino and the Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew, which includes hazelnut syrup, chocolate cold foam, and mocha cookie crumbles. Lastly, BeaverTails has introduced Beaver Minis, a smaller version of their classic treat. These mini delights are available in 10 flavors and can be purchased in boxes of six or twelve at select locations in Quebec and Ontario.