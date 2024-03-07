Feast Without the Fret: Top 5 Auckland Lunch Deals for Gourmet Budget Dining

Lunch is a meal best served long. But with a financial crisis, growing work responsibilities and a schedule filling to the brim, it's a treat less-tasted among our resident foodies. However, there's a light at the end of the grub-related tunnel, with some of Auckland's most diverse and delectable dining institutions serving a lunch with a twist - and a manageable price tag. Enjoy the spoils of a leisurely lunch on a budget with five of the best luxe meal deals we discovered across the city.

Gastronomic Steals Across the City

Korean kitchen Gochu offers what it likes to call an "express lunch" for $39 from Monday to Friday. Diners are treated to the city establishment's iconic fried chicken slider, tuna crudo, charred chicken and Gochu salad, as well as a glass of house wine or beer, for what many might pay for a singular dish at a top-tier eatery. A gastronomic steal? Absolutely.

Seasonal Delights and Waterfront Dining

Andiamo's "An Autumn Affair" is the perfect way to welcome the changing of the seasons via the palate. And for only $40 a person? It's a cheap way too. On the other hand, Onemata offers a two-course lunch for $55, providing a variety of options while sitting waterside, enhancing the dining experience with scenic views of the Waitematā Harbour.

Lunches That Work for You

SPQR's "the working lunch" marks itself as the go-to accessory to your afternoon people-watching, and a great way to break up the work hours with a feast of a menu. Meanwhile, Jervois Steak House offers a "power lunch" for $55 on Fridays, pairing a main and a side with a glass of house wine, showcasing its prowess without the eye-watering price tag. These deals not only cater to varied tastes and preferences but also ensure that enjoying a midday meal doesn't have to break the bank.