en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Feast of the Three Kings Celebration and New Food and Beverage Launches

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Feast of the Three Kings Celebration and New Food and Beverage Launches

On a festive Saturday, The Peninsula Manila burst into celebrations as it observed the Feast of the Three Kings. The hotel set off the merriment with a special parade and a sumptuous buffet lunch at its renowned Escolta restaurant. Adding a sweet Spanish touch to the festivities, The Peninsula Boutique offered the traditional Roscon de Reyes, delighting patrons with its unique gastronomical experience.

Starbucks’ Wintry Revelations

In the spirit of the season, Starbucks introduced its Winter selection to the delight of coffee aficionados. The fresh lineup included not just new beverages and food items, but also intriguing merchandise like the Guardian Dragon and Its Keeper and the 2024 Zodiac Collection. A notable addition was the brand’s new coffee collection, which spotlighted single-origin options, offering patrons distinct flavors and profiles from various regions.

Mercato Centrale’s New Market

Food lovers in Pasig City received a treat as Mercato Centrale inaugurated a new market near the Bridgetowne Obstacle Course. The market presented a cornucopia of food options, accompanied by live entertainment, transforming the locale into a gastronomic haven and a vibrant hub of activity.

Krispy Kreme’s ‘Spot Happy’ Campaign

Adding a sprinkle of joy to 2024, Krispy Kreme launched its Spot Happy campaign. The iconic doughnut chain took things up a notch, giving away over 500,000 Original Glazed Doughnuts and hosting the 365 Days of Happy event in select stores nationwide. The campaign aimed at spreading happiness through simple, sweet gestures, resonating well with the brand’s ethos.

FairPrice’s Gourmet Offerings and Jollibee’s Mix Match Combos

For snack enthusiasts, FairPrice introduced a gourmet range of potato chips and nuts. The collection included the award-winning Truffle Potato Chips, now available in Metro Manila supermarkets. On the other hand, fast-food giant Jollibee launched their Mix Match Combos. This new offering allowed customers to enjoy a diverse array of main and side dishes at an affordable price, underscoring the brand’s commitment to delivering value and flavor.

0
Food Lifestyle Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
2 mins ago
Arrosta Coffee Co: Fostering Community and Conversations Around Coffee
Arrosta Coffee Co, a thriving coffee roastery and espresso bar in Palmerston North, New Zealand, has recently broadened its horizons. The company, owned by Simon and Kirsty Fowler, is known for fostering community and conversations around coffee. The Fowlers place strong emphasis on the journey of their green beans from global plantations to the consumers’
Arrosta Coffee Co: Fostering Community and Conversations Around Coffee
MotoMedi Unveils a Fresh Mediterranean Dining Concept in Lubbock
23 mins ago
MotoMedi Unveils a Fresh Mediterranean Dining Concept in Lubbock
Young Sommelier Drew Mackenzie: A Blend of Passion and Dedication
24 mins ago
Young Sommelier Drew Mackenzie: A Blend of Passion and Dedication
Kevin Garnett's Food Metaphors: A Unique Blend of Basketball and Culinary Expressions
12 mins ago
Kevin Garnett's Food Metaphors: A Unique Blend of Basketball and Culinary Expressions
The Oat Milk Trend: Nutritional Profile and Impact on Blood Sugar Levels
14 mins ago
The Oat Milk Trend: Nutritional Profile and Impact on Blood Sugar Levels
A 'Cheesy' Fundraiser: How a Sandwich Became a Beacon of Hope
17 mins ago
A 'Cheesy' Fundraiser: How a Sandwich Became a Beacon of Hope
Latest Headlines
World News
Equality Health Expands Value-Based Care Model into Virginia
26 seconds
Equality Health Expands Value-Based Care Model into Virginia
Unexpected Inspection by Punjab Health Minister Highlights Government's Dedication to Healthcare
35 seconds
Unexpected Inspection by Punjab Health Minister Highlights Government's Dedication to Healthcare
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
38 seconds
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
2 mins
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
Stephanie Jamison Elected Chair of EHR Association Executive Committee
2 mins
Stephanie Jamison Elected Chair of EHR Association Executive Committee
Legal Woes of Andrew Ogletree Prompt Roster Adjustments in Sports Team
3 mins
Legal Woes of Andrew Ogletree Prompt Roster Adjustments in Sports Team
Labour Party Stakes Claim as Nigeria's Main Opposition Amid PDP's Decline
3 mins
Labour Party Stakes Claim as Nigeria's Main Opposition Amid PDP's Decline
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
3 mins
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
Philippines' Peace and Order Drive Boosts Foreign Investment
3 mins
Philippines' Peace and Order Drive Boosts Foreign Investment
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
49 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
51 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
59 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app