Feast of the Three Kings Celebration and New Food and Beverage Launches

On a festive Saturday, The Peninsula Manila burst into celebrations as it observed the Feast of the Three Kings. The hotel set off the merriment with a special parade and a sumptuous buffet lunch at its renowned Escolta restaurant. Adding a sweet Spanish touch to the festivities, The Peninsula Boutique offered the traditional Roscon de Reyes, delighting patrons with its unique gastronomical experience.

Starbucks’ Wintry Revelations

In the spirit of the season, Starbucks introduced its Winter selection to the delight of coffee aficionados. The fresh lineup included not just new beverages and food items, but also intriguing merchandise like the Guardian Dragon and Its Keeper and the 2024 Zodiac Collection. A notable addition was the brand’s new coffee collection, which spotlighted single-origin options, offering patrons distinct flavors and profiles from various regions.

Mercato Centrale’s New Market

Food lovers in Pasig City received a treat as Mercato Centrale inaugurated a new market near the Bridgetowne Obstacle Course. The market presented a cornucopia of food options, accompanied by live entertainment, transforming the locale into a gastronomic haven and a vibrant hub of activity.

Krispy Kreme’s ‘Spot Happy’ Campaign

Adding a sprinkle of joy to 2024, Krispy Kreme launched its Spot Happy campaign. The iconic doughnut chain took things up a notch, giving away over 500,000 Original Glazed Doughnuts and hosting the 365 Days of Happy event in select stores nationwide. The campaign aimed at spreading happiness through simple, sweet gestures, resonating well with the brand’s ethos.

FairPrice’s Gourmet Offerings and Jollibee’s Mix Match Combos

For snack enthusiasts, FairPrice introduced a gourmet range of potato chips and nuts. The collection included the award-winning Truffle Potato Chips, now available in Metro Manila supermarkets. On the other hand, fast-food giant Jollibee launched their Mix Match Combos. This new offering allowed customers to enjoy a diverse array of main and side dishes at an affordable price, underscoring the brand’s commitment to delivering value and flavor.