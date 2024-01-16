Fearne & Rosie: A Sweet Success in the Startups 100 List

Fearne & Rosie, a North Yorkshire-based jam company, has achieved significant recognition, securing the 53rd spot on the coveted Startups 100 list for 2024. This list, curated annually by Startups.co.uk, is a testament to the creativity, financial solidity, and innovative prowess of new businesses across the United Kingdom.

Fruitful Innovation

The company, founded by Rachel Kettlewell, has carved a niche for itself with its unique jam offerings. Fearne & Rosie's products boast a fruit content of 70%, a stark contrast to standard jams. Additionally, their wares contain 40% less sugar, an initiative aimed at promoting healthier dietary choices among families. The brand's distinctive approach to jam-making has set it apart in the UK's healthy food industry.

A Recipe for Success

Fearne & Rosie's journey has been marked by rapid growth and expanding recognition. In 2023 alone, the business experienced a staggering 300% growth. The brand's upward trajectory is set to continue into 2024, with plans for a fresh new look and wider retail distribution on the horizon. This growth narrative underlines the company's potential and its rising prominence in the healthy food sector.

Commitment to Social Impact

Beyond its commitment to healthier eating, Fearne & Rosie also champions positive social impact. The brand has established charitable partnerships with several organizations, including BBC Children in Need and FareShare. These alliances underline the company's dedication to community engagement and its resolve to effect tangible change through its business operations.

The Startups 100 list has previously featured notable companies such as Monzo, Deliveroo, and HelloFresh. Fearne & Rosie joining these ranks underscores the company's potential and its continued commitment to innovation and social responsibility. As Richard Parris, Managing Editor of Startups.co.uk, points out, the businesses featured on this list are marked by their creativity and resilience, especially in the face of recent economic challenges.