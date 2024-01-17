FDA Recalls Makana Brownie Assortment Box due to Undeclared Peanuts

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for the Makana Brownie Assortment Box manufactured by Big Island Candies of Hilo, Hawaii. This recall is in response to the potential risk posed by undeclared peanuts, a serious allergen, especially for those with peanut allergies. The recall was announced following an adverse reaction reported by a consumer, which has since been traced back to an error during the packing and labeling process.

Potential Allergen Risk

The recall affects 120 boxes from batch 60 sold at the Big Island Candies' Ala Moana Store in Honolulu, between December 13 and December 21, 2023. The FDA has alerted the consumers that the product may contain Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Brownies instead of Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamia Nut Brownies. The packaging of the product, however, failed to list peanuts as an ingredient, putting consumers with peanut allergies in potential danger.

Consumer Response

Consumers who have the affected batch code RFFIC 326760 are being urged to return the product to the store for a refund or replacement. Big Island Candies has issued an apology for the inconvenience and the potential risk this issue may have caused.

Prevalence and Persistence of Peanut Allergies

Recalls such as this highlight the ongoing concerns with food allergens and mislabeling. The FDA has issued several recalls recently for a variety of reasons, including mislabeling and potential contamination. Peanut allergies are particularly threatening, especially for children. An estimated 1 million children in the U.S. are affected by peanut allergies, and only 20% are likely to outgrow the allergy, making such mishaps a serious concern.