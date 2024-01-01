FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns

In a bid to protect public health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the voluntary recall of select batches of Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder by Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition. This move, although not explicitly detailed, is a proactive measure against potential health risks that could compromise the well-being of infants.

Tracing the Contaminant

The recall was initiated after possible bacterial contamination of the infant formula. The FDA issued a warning based on a report from the Israeli Ministry of Health which identified the presence of Cronobacter sakazakii in exported Nutramigen formula. This bacteria can lead to rare, but potentially fatal infections in newborns, including sepsis and meningitis.

What’s Been Recalled

A total of 675,030 cans of Nutramigen formula are affected by this recall. These were primarily distributed in June, July, and August 2023, with a ‘Use By Date’ of ‘1 Jan 2025.’ The recalled products bear batch codes ZL3FHG, ZL3FMH, ZL3FPE, ZL3FQD, ZL3FRW, and ZL3FXJ, and UPCs of 300871239418 or 300871239456. Consumers are advised to check their formula cans against these identifiers and dispose of any matching products immediately.

Assurance from Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition

Despite the recall, Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition has assured that the affected products underwent extensive testing and returned negative results for the bacteria. Thus far, no illnesses linked to the recalled products have been reported. Moreover, the majority of the recalled products have likely been consumed already, according to the company.

Continuing Oversight by FDA

The FDA is maintaining an active role in the recall process, ensuring that public safety remains paramount. The agency does not anticipate the recall to significantly affect the supply and availability of powdered infant formulas in the U.S. The FDA is also working with other manufacturers to ensure a robust supply of hypoallergenic products. The agency’s inspection of the situation is ongoing, and all tests conducted to date have been negative for Cronobacter.