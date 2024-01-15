en English
Food

Fazoli’s Unveils New Stuffed Shells Entrees and Dessert in Partnership with The Cheesecake Factory Bakery

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
Fazoli's Unveils New Stuffed Shells Entrees and Dessert in Partnership with The Cheesecake Factory Bakery

Fazoli’s, the Italian chain franchise hailing from Kentucky, is adding a triple threat to its menu with the debut of three new Stuffed Shells entrees. The Four Cheese Stuffed Shells, Garlic Shrimp Stuffed Shells, and Baked Fettucine and Stuffed Shells Duo are set to tantalize the taste buds of customers at participating locations until April 1, 2024.

New Menu Additions with a Cheesy Twist

The newly introduced pasta entrees bring a cheesy twist to Fazoli’s menu. Each dish is unique, providing customers with an array of options to choose from. Whether you’re a fan of a four-cheese blend or have a craving for garlic shrimp, these stuffed shells promise a gratifying dining experience. The Baked Fettucine and Stuffed Shells Duo, on the other hand, offers the best of both worlds, catering to those who want a bit of everything.

Sweet Partnership with The Cheesecake Factory Bakery

In addition to the mouth-watering pasta, Fazoli’s is sweetening the deal by partnering with The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. The collaboration has resulted in the introduction of an Italian Cream Cake to Fazoli’s dessert menu. This exquisite dessert features a vanilla cake enveloped in Italian mascarpone mousse with a hint of lemon, elegantly topped with butter streusel and powdered sugar.

A Menu Expansion Reflecting Fazoli’s Commitment

Tisha Bartlett, VP of Marketing at Fazoli’s, has expressed her enthusiasm for the new dishes. She anticipates that these new additions will quickly become favorites among customers. This menu expansion is a testament to Fazoli’s dedication to providing hearty, value-packed dishes. Established in 1988, Fazoli’s operates nearly 220 restaurants across 27 states, and it continues to expand its Italian-inspired menu offerings, cementing its place as a beloved Italian chain franchise.

Food United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

