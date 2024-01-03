Fat Head’s Brewery Announces 2024 Beer Releases: A Mix of Tradition and Innovation

Ohio-based craft beer producer, Fat Head’s Brewery, has unveiled its beer release plans for 2024, blending tradition and innovation in a bid to keep its loyal followers excited while enticing new consumers. The brewery’s strategy pivots around reinforcing its popular offerings, introducing intriguing variations, and packaging tweaks aimed at maximizing consumer convenience and experience.

Lineup for 2024: Classic and New Brews

In March, beer enthusiasts can look forward to three of Fat Head’s beers available in 19.2-ounce single-serve cans: Head Hunter India Pale Ale, Hop Juju, and Stumble Berry. Stumble Berry is an imperial version of their Bumble Berry Honey Blueberry Ale, a novel creation introduced in 2023. Hop Juju will also be available in 12-ounce four-pack cans and on draft.

Exciting Additions and Changes

A limited-edition Head Hunter variety 12-pack, featuring different takes on their award-winning IPA, is expected early in the year. The year-round IPA 12-pack will see a change, with Wicked Willy’s Double Dry-Hopped IPA replacing Fresh Hop Freddy. Furthermore, two brews that were previously exclusive to their taproom, Crumble Berry Cinnamon and Vanilla Honey Blueberry Ale, will be released in six-packs and on draft in February.

Seasonal Lineups and Special Editions

Fat Head’s Brewery’s seasonal lineups will largely retain their existing brews. However, Benjamin Danklin IPA will transition from a holiday to a seasonal IPA six-pack in the third quarter. Mark your calendars for May and August, when two special editions, Wet-Hopped Head Hunter and Imperial Head Hunter, will hit the shelves.

Reflecting on the updated portfolio, Matt Cole, master brewer and co-founder, emphasized that their 2024 offerings aim to cater to a spectrum of tastes. Established in 2008, Fat Head’s Brewery has earned a reputation for its diverse and quality brews, with locations in Middleburg Heights, North Olmsted, and Canton, Ohio.