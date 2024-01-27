The Cultural Significance of Fat Choy

Embarking on a journey interlacing culinary tradition and environmental concern, we traverse the Chinese landscape to explore the story of fat choy. Known as black moss or hair moss, this terrestrial cyanobacterium is more than just a dietary ingredient. It is a symbol of prosperity and wealth during the Chinese New Year, owing to its name's phonetic resemblance to 'get rich' in Cantonese.

Legend traces the roots of fat choy to the tale of Su Wu, a Chinese messenger who, during his exile, survived on the hair-like plants that sprouted from his staff. Today, this ingredient holds a significant place in festive dishes such as poon choi and is often paired with dried oysters, encapsulating the wish for successful business and good fortune.

Environmental Impact of Overharvesting Fat Choy

However, the harvest of this prosperity symbol comes with a hefty environmental price. Regions such as Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Qinghai, and Xinjiang have witnessed the grim consequences of overharvesting fat choy. Desertification, deforestation, and erosion have exacerbated, leading to increased sandstorms in cities like Beijing and Shanghai.

In response to these environmental threats, the Chinese government in 2000 imposed a ban on the collection, sale, and export of fat choy. This ban, coupled with its increasing scarcity, has catapulted the price of this culinary symbol. Nevertheless, despite the ban, fat choy can still be found for sale online and in restaurants.

Alternatives and Sustainable Solutions

With the wild variety nearing extinction, the culinary landscape has seen a shift towards cultivated versions of fat choy. Establishments like the Jiangsu Club in Hong Kong assure their patrons that their fat choy is sustainably farmed and not wild-harvested. Others have sought alternatives to preserve the tradition while mitigating environmental harm. For instance, Cordis Hong Kong replaced fat choy with sea moss in 2017, thus paying homage to the Lunar New Year tradition in an environmentally conscious manner.