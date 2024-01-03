en English
Wheeling, WV Fast Food Prices 11.59% Below National Average: Report

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:48 pm EST
Fast food lovers in Wheeling, West Virginia, have a reason to rejoice as a recent study by NetCredit reveals that their city’s fast food prices are 11.59 percent lower than the national average in the United States. The study, which compared menu prices from leading fast-food chains across America’s largest cities, unveils intriguing patterns in fast food economics that go beyond the mere price tags.

An Appetizing Study

The study used data from GrubHub, analyzing menu prices from seven major fast-food chains: McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Subway, Burger King, KFC, Popeyes, and Taco Bell. Rather than sticking to the stereotype of fast food as an affordable meal option, the study delved into the geographic disparities in prices, offering a comprehensive picture of fast food economics across various states. The chains included in the study were chosen based on their popularity and widespread presence across the country.

Feasting on the Findings

According to the study, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, emerged as the city with the cheapest fast food prices, being 12.14 percent below the national average. Wheeling, West Virginia, followed closely, and then Parkersburg, West Virginia. Notably, Dallas and Houston in Texas also ranked among the cities with the cheapest fast food prices. The study suggests that these low prices are likely linked to a lower cost of living and robust agricultural or energy sectors in these regions.

A High Price to Pay: The Most Expensive Cities

On the other hand, Alaska and Hawaii were identified as the most expensive states for fast food. Anchorage and Fairbanks in Alaska had the highest price premiums, followed closely by Honolulu, Hawaii. The study attributes this costliness to the remote locations of these states, leading to higher transportation costs.

Furthermore, cities with high restaurant taxes and living costs, like Los Angeles and San Diego, also contribute to higher fast food prices. The study provides a unique lens into the landscape of fast food prices in America, underscoring the nuances that underpin something as commonplace as a fast food meal.

María Alejandra Trujillo

