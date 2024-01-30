Fast Food Fandom: The Extreme Lengths Fans Go for New Restaurant Openings

Across the United States, fast food aficionados are going to extraordinary lengths to be among the first to savor new chain restaurant openings. These enthusiasts are not just patrons but devoted fans, whose dedication mirrors the fervor usually reserved for momentous sporting events or high-profile concert tickets. The case of Jonathan Fried, who eagerly waited at the In-N-Out Burger opening in Meridian, Idaho, stands as a testament to this phenomenon.

The Preparation

These die-hard fans arm themselves extensively, from a full tank of gas to power sources for electronics, and clothing to combat the chill. This preparation is not merely for self-comfort; it is a strategic maneuver to withstand the long hours — often overnight — that these openings demand.

What compels these individuals to commit to such lengths? A myriad of factors drive this dedication. The thrill of being part of something new and the chance to secure freebies are among the top reasons. But beyond these material gains, there is a sense of accomplishment and bragging rights that come from being the 'first' in line. Furthermore, a strong sense of camaraderie develops amongst these individuals as they spend hours together, bonding over their shared passion for fast food.

Fast Food Fandom

Chains like Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out, and Raising Cane's regularly witness such fervent anticipation. Donna Mitchell and Fran Collette braved the early hours and frigid temperatures to be part of In-N-Out's opening, while Jasline Valle waited with bated breath for McDonald's new space-themed takeout chain, CosMc's. To handle the ensuing frenzy, chains like McDonald's and Chick-fil-A have even employed off-duty police officers, and In-N-Out has kept gasoline on hand for vehicles idling for hours.

Chick-fil-A used to host the 'First 100 giveaway' at new openings, offering a year's worth of free food to the first 100 guests. This initiative led to overnight campouts and long queues, mirroring the anticipation usually reserved for Black Friday sales. However, during the pandemic, this practice was replaced with a more community-oriented approach.