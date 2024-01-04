Fari & Ali’s Kitchen: A Persian Culinary Homage in Kuala Lumpur

With a backdrop of sepia-toned photographs and an aromatic blend of Persian spices, the newly opened Fari & Ali’s Kitchen in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, is an ode to familial roots and culinary heritage. This Persian-inspired café, co-founded by Sharifah Samira Albana and her cousin Sharifah Athirah, is a tribute to Samira’s late grandparents, Fari and Ali, whose love for food and family gatherings inspired the establishment’s concept.

From Pandemic Baking to a Persian Café

The idea for the café was born out of the challenges of the 2020 pandemic. As lockdowns prevailed, Samira started selling cream puffs online, which quickly gained popularity for their unique Persian twist. The overwhelming response catalysed the establishment of Fari & Ali’s Kitchen, a physical testament to Samira’s culinary prowess and a love letter to her Persian ancestry.

Authentic Persian Flavours in Kuala Lumpur

Fari & Ali’s Kitchen prides itself on authenticity, sourcing quintessential ingredients like saffron and pistachios directly from Iran. The menu, dictated by the availability of fresh produce, offers a rotating selection of Persian delights. The star dishes include the Iranian breakfast, a hearty meal of flatbread, sheep cheese, and spiced boiled eggs, and the Caspian Tuna Croissant, an innovative blend of Western and Middle Eastern flavours.

Signature Delights and Unique Beverages

The café also offers a selection of signature desserts, such as the Persian Love Cake and Persian cream puffs, that pay homage to Samira’s online baking venture. In addition, guests can savour unique beverages like Persian chai and the Fari & Ali Special—an iced black coffee enriched with saffron and crowned with rose whipped cream. The Saffron and Rose Cooler, another standout, promises a refreshing blend of traditional Persian flavours.

Fari & Ali’s Kitchen is more than just a café; it’s a celebration of Persian flavours, a showcase of family heritage, and a culinary journey that transports patrons from the bustling streets of Kuala Lumpur to the fragrant kitchens of Persia.