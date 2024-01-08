en English
Afghanistan

FAO’s Assessment Unveils Impact of Shocks on Afghan Farmers

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
FAO’s Assessment Unveils Impact of Shocks on Afghan Farmers

In an effort to decipher the labyrinth of challenges faced by Afghanistan’s rural population, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has released its seventh-round assessment through the Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) brief. Conducted in September and October 2023, the report concentrates on the repercussions various shocks have inflicted on the livelihoods and food security of the country’s agrarian communities, focusing specifically on farmers.

DIEM-Monitoring: A Navigational Tool Amidst Shocks

The DIEM-Monitoring System, a brainchild of the FAO, serves as an essential tool to collate, dissect, and disseminate data related to shocks and their resultant effects on livelihoods in countries recurrently targeted by such events. This assessment takes a bottom-up approach, gathering information directly from the grassroots — the producers, traders, marketers, input suppliers, extension officers, and other key informants.

Understanding the Impact of Poppy Cultivation Ban

One of the focal points of the report is the impact of the Taliban’s ban on poppy cultivation on the livelihoods of Afghan farmers. The report unmasks the reality of their dependence on poppy cultivation and underlines the dire need for alternative crops. It further delves into the potential ramifications of the ban on international recognition and the inflow of development aid, alongside examining the economic impact of the ban on opium prices.

Guiding Humanitarian Efforts Towards Resilience

The findings and recommendations drawn from this latest assessment are intended to be the lighthouse for humanitarian actors, directing them towards creating effective, data-driven programming. This approach is aimed at supporting farmers, preserving their livelihoods, and bolstering their resilience against future shocks. The endgame is clear: safeguarding the food security of rural communities in Afghanistan.

The report emphasizes the urgent need for finding alternative crops for Afghan farmers to sustain their livelihoods. The task is colossal, but the roadmap laid out by the DIEM-Monitoring brief provides a glimmer of hope in navigating the rugged terrain that is Afghanistan’s agricultural landscape.

Afghanistan Agriculture Food
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

