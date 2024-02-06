Falmouth’s Restaurant MINE Earns Spot in Prestigious MICHELIN Guide

In a remarkable feat, Falmouth-based Restaurant MINE has secured a coveted spot in The MICHELIN Guide Great Britain Ireland selection. This intimate bistro, nestled in The Old Brewery Yard, is the brainchild of chef Angus Bell and his wife Katy. Despite the daunting challenge of the Covid pandemic hitting shortly after its launch in 2020, the establishment has successfully carved a niche for itself with its commitment to serving simple yet exceptional dishes crafted from the finest Cornish ingredients.

A Journey of Grit and Culinary Excellence

Angus Bell's journey into the world of culinary arts is as rich and diverse as the menu he curates. He kickstarted his career at The Star Inn at Harome, a Michelin-starred establishment, and honed his skills under the tutelage of Michel Roux Jr at Le Gavroche in London. Prior to opening Restaurant MINE, he co-founded the restaurant group Le Bab.

Despite the odds, the husband-wife duo's dedication to their culinary mission has now yielded recognition on a global stage. Their inclusion in The MICHELIN Guide is a testament to their unwavering commitment to quality and a milestone they have long strived for. It not only resonates with their patrons but also places them amongst Falmouth's esteemed culinary establishments.

MINE: A Hidden Gem

The MICHELIN Guide paints a vivid picture of Restaurant MINE as a cozy and inviting bistro, tucked away in a courtyard, complete with an open kitchen where patrons can witness the art of classic, well-crafted cooking. The succinct yet dynamic menu, which frequently changes, showcases local produce and has earned the praise of the guide's inspectors. The crab fritter and honey cake come particularly recommended.

Recognition on a Grand Scale

The annual MICHELIN Guide Ceremony reveals distinctions of Stars, Green Stars, and Bib Gourmands, signifying a variety of restaurant styles and culinary experiences. This year, the guide has added over 140 new restaurants across the UK and Ireland, with Restaurant MINE being one of them. The MICHELIN Guide inspectors travel year-round, assessing restaurants for their selection, highlighting an array of styles and experiences.