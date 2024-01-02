Falls Church to Host First-Ever Restaurant Week in a Bid to Boost Local Economy

In a first for the culinary landscape of Virginia, the city of Falls Church is rolling out its inaugural restaurant week. Primed to run from January 19 through January 28, this gastronomic gala will feature over 40 local restaurants, each enticing visitors with discounted offerings and specially priced three-course meals.

Reviving Local Businesses with a Culinary Celebration

At the heart of this initiative lies the objective to boost visitation to local dining venues and businesses within Falls Church. By offering discounted dishes and three-course meal deals, the participating restaurants aim to lure both locals and tourists, thereby stimulating the local economy. Featured among the participating establishments are prominent names like The Falls, Thompson Italian, and Borek-G.

Falls Church Follows Suit

This initiative is a first for Falls Church, which seeks to replicate the success of similar events in neighboring areas. It follows on the heels of Arlington, which has established its own tradition of restaurant weeks, with the most recent one taking place in October. The event is not just a celebration of local cuisine, but also a strategic move to elevate Virginia’s culinary profile on a larger scale.

Collaborative Effort for Economic Revival

The restaurant week is a collaborative effort sponsored by the Falls Church Economic Development Office, the Virginia Tourism Corporation, and the American Rescue Plan’s Tourism Recovery Program. Together, these entities aim to create a successful event that not only stimulates the local economy but also firmly plants Falls Church on the culinary map.

