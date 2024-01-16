Fahmee Bakery Triumphantly Returns to Bathurst Station

In the heart of Toronto, a long-standing culinary landmark, Fahmee Bakery, is triumphantly reclaiming its place at Bathurst Station after a hiatus of three years. This family-run business, revered for its delectable subway station beef patties, has weathered numerous adversities, including a devastating fire, a pandemic, inflation, and a recession, only to emerge resilient.

A Fiery Setback and a Determined Comeback

Fahmee Bakery's journey hasn't been without its hurdles. In May 2022, a catastrophic fire razed their commercial kitchen in Scarborough, disrupting their ability to supply their famed patties across Bathurst, Warden, and Islington stations. Yet, the bakery is now stirring back to life, reintroducing their spicy and mild beef and chicken patties at Bathurst Station. The bakery also has plans in the pipeline to revive its vegetarian options.

The Man Behind the Resurgence

The bakery's owner, Faiz Abdella, radiates joy and resolve. He is set on recouping what was lost and has ambitious plans for a late-night menu at their Lansdowne location and a grand reopening in Scarborough. While there is no blueprint for a return to Warden Station yet, Abdella's spirit remains undeterred.

Community Embraces the Return

The bakery's return to Bathurst Station has been greeted with an outpouring of community support. Patrons have taken to social media to express their excitement and relief at the return of their beloved Fahmee patties, underscoring the enduring bond between the bakery and its customers.